Do you know anyone who would say they are feeling great right now? I don’t. In the midst of nearly two pandemic years, these last few weeks have been among the most trying: a virus raging, in-person events canceled, lots of gloomy weather, and more. For those with physical and mental health challenges, especially those who live alone, these days can be especially stressful. A year ago, in spite of pandemic challenges, many people were feeling more hopeful. A vaccine was on the horizon, a new president promoting unity would be inaugurated, and it seemed like we could turn a page on an immensely difficult time in our nation’s history.
But, here we are in January 2022 and the hope many of us felt a year ago seems to have dissolved. A new president did not fix the country. A new vaccination did not fix the pandemic. Numerous commentators have suggested that one of the primary reasons many of us are feeling so hopeless now is because of the ongoing disunity in our country. Many wonder how we will ever find our way forward if we can not agree on a common set of facts or how to respond to a virus that has killed nearly a million Americans.
Yet, none of us can make others perceive reality the way we do. We are born with different ways of looking at the world. Some of us are more likely to “see the forest,” others to “see the trees.” Some of us are more tuned in to our senses; others, our intuition. No matter how hard we try, we can not make others perceive or respond to the same data the way we do. What seems obvious to me may make no sense to you.
To some people, our former president is a hero. To others, he is a dangerous con man. To some of you, vaccinations are a threat to your bodies. To others, they offer a path out of the pandemic. To some of you, #BlackLivesMatter is an affront. To others, it’s time our country makes right the wrongs that began with the enslavement of Black people. To some of you, climate change is an unproven theory. To others, it is an existential emergency.
As long as we continue to demonize others for seeing the world differently, we will be stuck in an endless cycle of grievance, mistrust and disunity. As a country, we will continue to be our own worst enemies. We would be wise to understand that our innate differences are being exacerbated by powerful corporate, media and political entities beyond us. As Abraham Lincoln realized, “A house divided against itself can not stand.” We have to find another way, a way rooted and grounded in love.
Hope for the future can not be dependent upon what happens outside of us — like the availability of vaccinations or a change in leadership in Washington, D.C. Nor can it rely on an expectation that we can agree on important issues. If we wait for others to think or act the way we want, we will likely be frustrated and perhaps, angry.
In her poem “Every Day We Are Learning,” Amanda Gorman writes, “We can not possess hope without practicing it.” Listening for what is deepest within us, listening for the voice of God, we may uncover insights that help us practice hope together in spite of our differences.
Hope ignites in that moment when we listen to one another’s concerns and then decide to take action to help. It’s what happens when a person brings homemade soup to a neighbor who is struggling, even if they hold different political views. It’s what happened when the Cape Ann Climate Coalition was formed and when “We Are All In This Together Gloucester” began. It’s what can happen anytime people of diverse opinions, backgrounds and experiences unite to serve others in need. When we do this, we not only address a problem, we are building relationships; we are creating hope.
Yes, there is a lot about this time that weighs heavily. But, with love in our hearts, we can practice hope. We can be respectful to others who don’t agree with us. We can extend ourselves to those who don’t see the world the way we do. We can pick up the phone and call someone who is lonely or has different views and listen to understand.
As Diana Butler-Bass writes, “I know you are tired. Sick of it all. So am I. But this is our challenge, our time to do what is right, to love our neighbors, to put hard words into the world even to those who don’t believe those words. Isn’t that what it always means to be a Christian, a Jew, a Muslim, a Buddhist, a decent moral human? To heal even when people don’t “believe in” the disease? To offer mercy to those who act unmercifully? To care for those in despair?”
Maybe, just maybe, if we do this, we can help heal the divides that underlie so much of what troubles us as a nation. We can be hope.
Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault is the pastor of the Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester. You can read her sermons or subscribe to her daily messages at annisquamvillagechurch.org. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.