Climate change has been in the news and the newsletter Axios dives deeper into topics than many of the mainstream news outlets. For example, most of you have heard that President Biden plans to replace all 650,000 governmental vehicles with electric cars during his tenure. This sounds fabulous right? But the story is more complicated.
From the Jan. 21 Axios newsletter, Generate, by Ben Geman:
“Joann Muller reports that Biden’s plan to replace the government’s fleet of 650,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. by union workers is easier said than done. ... (Right now, not a single electric vehicle (EV) made in this country fits the criteria set out by President Biden): battery-powered and made in America by union workers.
“Tesla produces the vast majority of EVs in the U.S., and all of its models contain at least 55% American-made parts, per federal data. But Tesla doesn’t have a union and CEO Elon Musk has run afoul of federal labor laws.
“General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt is the only U.S.-built EV made by union labor. But its parts are mostly imported, with just 24% considered domestic.
“The Nissan Leaf, another popular EV, is made in Tennessee. But the factory is non-union and only 35% of the parts are domestic.
“The bottom line: It’s all doable, but definitely not within Biden’s current four-year term in office.”
Do you see how the complexity of the problem swallows any sound bite? Every aspect of climate change, and any one of the many solutions, is complicated.
This is true on the national or public level level as well as on the personal level. One the one hand, we know what we should do. The science shows that omitting meat from our diets and not flying anywhere are two of the most important ways that individuals can contribute to a more sustainable environment. Are you willing to do either of these? If you don’t fly and you don’t eat meat, you think you should get a tax credit? If you aren’t willing to give up eating meat, can you limit it?
What are you willing to do?
Please know that whatever you are able and willing to do is important for you and your family, your values, and your integrity. Please also know that until governments and multinational corporations and giants of industry decide they are willing to change, that they are willing to make less money in exchange for the common good, recycling or upcycling or ride sharing or composting or whatever else you and your family are doing, is not going to make the difference that is needed. We need plans like the ones President Biden has been putting forth. But all good ideas require work and time to become reality. And perhaps love.
The great naturalist and writer Rachel Carson wrote that “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”
These repeated refrains of nature-the ones that help us live our lives so well, and with so much beauty, are worth all that we’ve got to give, aren’t they? If we are to find healing in the repeated refrains of nature, then we must allow the healing to go beyond ourselves, to the earth itself. Electric cars are a great start. What else should we be doing? And what are you willing to do?
The Rev. Susan Moran is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.