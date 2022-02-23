“What do you want?” So are the first words from the mouth of Jesus as John, in his gospel account, begins to unfold the public life of this incredible figure. This question may strike us as odd. Is Jesus irritated by the two men who have fallen in step behind him, maybe because they are in danger (as my wife often accuses me) of tripping him?! Or possibly, Jesus just wants to be alone. and shouldn’t they be the ones asking Jesus, who has just been identified as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, what he wants?
Given that this won’t be the last time Jesus asks this question, and given that, as it turns out, Jesus rather enjoys hanging out with various people, it seems instead as if Jesus is asking these fellows to give some thought to, and get in touch with, their desires. What is it that drives them? What are they hoping for? What is their vision of the good life? In this regard, “What do you want?” just might be the most important question Jesus could ask us because it’s desire that really fuels and shapes our life. Desire reveals our loves and our longings, and it is our loves and our longings that direct our actions. Although we can be led to conclude, “I think, therefore I am,” Jesus would go on to have us consider, “I love, therefore I act.” We are not just learners; we are also lovers. and what you love is going to shape who you are and what you are becoming.
A professor of philosophy named James K. A. Smith has observed that it is a wonderful thing to be a learner, to soak in all of the knowledge that we can. But we can’t stop there. What do we do with all that knowledge? That depends on what we love. The question, Jesus knows, is not if we love something that we believe is satisfying and ultimate but what we love. We are all being formed and shaped in some way, by something, or by someone. “What do you want?” helps us get at the heart of what we are choosing to have form and shape us.
Now, we certainly may be hesitant to name our desires. One reason may be that if we’ve named them, and they don’t come to fruition, then we end up having to live with the pain of unfulfilled desire. Another reason may be that we know not all desires are good. To rob a bank, covet our neighbor’s spouse, or put a cranky neighbor to death are not, we somehow (hopefully) know, healthy desires to have! But if we ignore our desires, and don’t try to name them or get in touch with them, then they can continue to pull and tug at us like a dangerous undertow, eventually dragging us under.
In this regard, I appreciate the observation made by theologian Ronald Rolheiser when he writes that desire either makes us act in a way that leads to a greater integration, or a greater disintegration, of our relationship with God, self, neighbor and creation (The Holy Longing). Therefore, instead of running from our desire, or trying to ignore it, bury it or minimize it, we need to name it and bring it to God in prayer. As Rolheiser puts it, if you are feeling angry, pray that anger. If you are feeling sexually preoccupied, pray that preoccupation. If you are feeling murderous, pray that murder. If you are feeling selfish, pray that selfishness. The invitation Jesus makes with his question is an invitation to name our desires, to enter into a conversation with him about them, and have him help us think about what it is we are really loving, what it is that is really forming and shaping us.
“Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart” the ancient psalmist offers (37:4). The invitation is that if we allow God’s love to direct our loves and our longings, we will not be disappointed. What do you want? May we take Jesus up on his offer to begin this conversation.
The Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Ziegenhals is pastor of the First Congregational Church of Essex. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.