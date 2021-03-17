We are all struggling to find meaning in this last year. We are celebrating and we are grieving. It is a holy tangled mess. COVID-19 has forever changed our lives in ways we have yet to understand. And as we reenter and reclaim our lives, two questions are simmering for me. What shall we keep and what shall we toss? Here is my list so far.
Let’s keep our newfound appreciation of essential workers from the grocery store clerk to the doctor and nurses. Let’s toss our tendency to sometimes become impatient when we are being served.
Our life-giving Cape Ann has saved many of us this year. Walking and even swimming throughout the winter has been my salvation. Let’s keep and nurture that sacred connection with creation. Let’s toss the remote and rise up from our couches and go for a hike. (You might bring along a trash bag; what’s up with all of the litter everywhere?)
As my husband and I received our vaccinations I was moved by how many adult children and friends were bringing their aged parents and neighbors for vaccinations. The elders were eased out of cars and guided gently by the arm to the site. Let’s keep our compassion and outreach to those who are vulnerable. Let’s remember to make the call, to send the card, to stop for a visit. Let’s toss our indifference and tendency to move quickly past those who need us.
So many people have wondered aloud how they ever kept up the dizzying pace of their lives when COVID slowed us way down. So as we refigure our lives, let’s take our time. Let’s be slow to say “yes” to activities and free to say “no.” Let’s keep a more balanced, grace-filled rhythm in our lives. Let’s toss our faithless busyness. It won’t be easy!
My relationship with online worship has been a love-hate relationship. Yet how grateful I have been to be able to connect with my beloved community via technology. In my opinion, for the most part communities of faith were way too slow to welcome this virtual world. I admit I have been reluctant, and even crabby, about learning the tools of social media. Yet I cannot wait to worship together in person. Even so, Let’s keep our online connections, which have enabled us to reach out way beyond our sanctuaries. Let’s toss our reluctance to adapt to new ways.
As I write, my first grandchild, Ira Rumi, is visiting. As I tenderly hold him, I cannot help but reflect on how transitory life is. Was it that long ago that I held his mother, my daughter? I ask myself, “Did I take enough time with my children?” “Was I too occupied with my ministry?” These questions haunt me. Let’s keep, even cherish, time with our families. Let’s commit to being available and truly present.. Take it from this somewhat regretful grandmother, Let’s toss the distractions.
Now let’s talk about FOOD! Like many of you my husband and I experimented with all kinds of recipes. Grain bowls and noodle bowls and soups. Disastrous bread that could be used as a doorstop. We had fun. But we ate alone. I cannot wait to welcome dinner guests. Let’s keep cooking and breaking bread together. Every meal is blessed. On the other hand, let’s toss our tendency to take dining out for granted. Oh, I have dreams of meals I will feast on, up and down Main Street and beyond. When we can do this safely, let’s make each time a divine celebration and special occasion! Let’s bring with us a new appreciation for the hardships restaurants have faced, and for heaven’s sake let’s tip generously!
I fear that having been apart without really being able to see each other’s faces, our differences and divisions have multiplied. A professor at UMass Boston recently shared on the radio that she had to scrap the chat on her zoom classes, because of the vitriol. This is my heartfelt prayer. That we toss the hatred, hostility, and venom on both sides. And can we keep, maybe rediscover and reclaim, kindness! Can we find a way to treasure our connectedness as human beings? I will, if you will. Our healing and the healing of the earth depend upon it.
So what about you? What is your list? What will you keep and what will you toss? May the Spirit of all that is Holy lead and guide us all and grant us discernment.
The Rev. Valerie M. Roberts-Toler is a retired Methodist pastor living in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.