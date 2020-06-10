“Therefore, do not fear them; for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be made known.”
-- Matthew 10:26
To avoid getting sick, we stay physically distant from each other. Whereas social distance is the centuries’ old, entrenched policy to congregate and segregate people deemed menacing, criminal and/or contagious. Long-familiar structures such as prisons, detention centers, asylums, isolated communities of race, of frail elders, and of disability, for example, are far removed from those of us privileged to be deemed healthy, productive and of value to society. Strangely enough the necessary statistics of COVID-19 have revealed those intentionally impoverished and brutalized lives. As we are now, the long-concealed evidence is abundant and abundantly clear, well beyond conjecture or circumstance.
So the question becomes: Now what?
In the cruel April of 1968, grief and rage caught fire in city streets everywhere in America. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated. Later that month, students at Columbia University occupied the administration and other of the school’s buildings to protest Columbia’s plan to build a segregated gymnasium in Morningside (public) Park in neighboring Harlem. The protests also called out the university for its association with the Institute of Defence Analyses, a think tank linked to support for the war in Vietnam.
I was 18 and a freshman at New York University. Along with other NYU students, I joined the demonstrators at Columbia. Members of the New York City Police Department’s Tactical Patrol Force were ranged eight deep and a block long on Amsterdam Avenue. I didn’t witness the force do anything but stand in helmets, boots and riot gear in the street. We chanted, “Cops must go!” and other less polite stuff, but without expletives. Most compelling by far, was the memorable chorus, “The whole world is watching! The whole world is watching! The whole world is watching!”
What we hoped was true in 1968 is real in 2020. The whole world is watching, and responding with remarkably informed astonishment to the American whirlwind in which we are all in thralled.
The whole world sees what has been revealed in depth and detail about American lives long concealed by segregation. The question is: We have the evidence, what shall we do with what we’ve learned to redeem our constitutional democracy?
The murder of George Floyd has brought us to the edge of a precipice, overlooking an abyss. We’ve glared across that divide at the others who’ve glared at us.
The menacing “others,” of course, are all of us. We are criminal black thugs; we are white separatist trash. And according to the other others, who encourage each other with bumper sticker epithets, blame rests with the others for every injustice inflicted on the others by the others in power. One must wonder if this apartheid is by nefarious design, a distraction. But that huge and disturbing question is for another day.
Today’s question becomes: Without a reckoning, how do we untangle these knots choking the life out of any possibility of reasonable discourse?
A dreadful envoy, caring only for its own survival, COVID-19 calls out the specious righteousness of reciprocal blame - between the “elites” and the president’s “base,” between “us” and “them.” It’s a nasty, but universal common denominator, sickness and death make no distinctions of right or wrong, of who’s at fault, or a gold star for the accuser.
The evidence is clear that blame fuels division.
The question becomes: What will we learn from the revelation lives, too long concealed, for the just and proper and necessary reckoning to come? Who am I, really? Really, who are you?
Who, stuck at home, isn’t an overamped hostage to mainstream media, claiming truth, post truth, or that any truth will do? In our relentless reality TV show, who does not despair of finding the power to act?
Who is not too exhausted to even imagine a reckoning?
Then, again, the impeachment hearings and trial gave us a rare and much needed tuition-free course in civics and government.
How will we apply what we have learned anew, or recalled, of the slow-moving and steady gears that power the democratic system for an informed reckoning to come?
Now, isolated for our safety by a relentless virus whose specifics and capture baffle the very best science. With the pandemic, the roiling intensifies. In lockdown, stuck indoors with our cat and the TV for company, The Emperor of Confusing Commentary sits at our table like a vicious uninvited guest who refuses to leave. COVID-19 is merely an amoral recruit, a pawn to inflame the fearful propaganda
Who is not numb, close on to despair?
How ironic that COVID-19 has uncovered indisputable and actionable evidence at great cost: The greatest numbers of people, sick, dying, dead and brutalized, and killed by police are in segregated communities of many kinds.
As much as is the comfortable unawareness of my white privilege, now, there is no more turning away. No matter how disturbing it is, the evidence demands attention. What has long been hidden is now revealed. With scant economic power or basic health insurance, people in places long hidden live with failures of justice, wretched tap water, broken public schools, broken public housing where layers of flaking lead paint, and dust from asbestos.
Here is the mother of all humanities courses. It’s given, tuition-free.
What will we learn from our study of the facts of lives revealed, in order to make a strong foundation of truth for the reckoning to come?
Now at the skinny edge of this precipice what has been revealed is evidence that demands a reckoning —- a national reckoning —to repair the tattered garment of our national life. I wish I could say exactly what it would look like. I cannot. But I do know that we can learn from processes of truth and reconciliation, beginning in South Africa and now all over the world. And I know that perfect is impossible, that flaws are inevitable, that exhaustion is inevitable, that rest is a requirement, and that failure is not an option. This is the single most important imperative: Everyone -- everyone -- will be needed; in solidarity, everyone will pledge to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States as our sacred duty.
To prepare for that commitment, time must allow grief, anger, mourning, and lamentation to have their way with us in order to be hopeful and ready for the first day of reckoning, perhaps as early as this November.
It seems that arc of the universe, being very long, has wandered off its trajectory toward justice. Did we expect it to bend by itself, without us? If a daunting chore can be a happy chore as well, perhaps this might look like one -- in solidarity we put our million shoulders to the arc and correct its course on its long journey toward justice.
The Rev. Wendy Fitting is minister emeritus of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.