Trigger warning: The following article references gun violence.
A week ago, I went to sleep last with the news of yet another mass shooting of children lodged in my heart. News like that always hits a tender spot for me. A number of years ago, in the town where I lived, a 14-year-old brought three loaded guns to school and proceeded to shoot and kill his principal and himself in a crowded school cafeteria. A few years later, in a community just 30 miles from my home and 15 miles from where I served as pastor, a gunman entered an Amish school, where he shot and killed 13 girls.
As parent, raising a daughter through both of those tragedies so close to home, I remember the extra-long hugs the next day as I sent her out the door to school trying hard to cover my own concern about whether her school was a safe place for her. No doubt, many of the parents of students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, had wondered the same thing, as they have heard time and again of mass shootings in places that should be safe for their children. Their worst fears became a reality.
God grieves alongside us and those who mourn today in places like Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Gun violence and racism have left victims nameless by the sheer enormity of the losses. Many prayers are being offered for those who have died, those who grieve, and for an end to gun violence.
I’ve been praying those prayers for at least two decades — ever since that 14-year-old shot his principal in the school just over the hill from my backyard. My prayers have not been answered in the way that I have hoped. Gun violence is even more rampant in this country 20 years later, with more than 35 people murdered with a gun in the U.S. on an average day.
As I tend to my prayer and spiritual life, when a prayer is not answered in the way I have hoped, it is sometimes an invitation to consider if God is calling or leading me to act or live in some other way. After years of praying for God to bring an end to these kinds of senseless, merciless, killings of our children and seeing no divine intervention, I wonder if God is calling me to a different solution. I wonder if God would have me use the gifts and abilities God has given me to influence laws, regulations, mental health care, the safety of children, and the number of lethal weapons that are able to circulate in our society. Sometimes we are the answer to the prayers we pray. I believe that is true as we seek safety and wellbeing for children going to school today, families going shopping or to a movie, and individuals gathered for celebrations at entertainment venues.
”As I live out what I pray for, especially around gun violence, the words of this hymn (prayer) by Sylvia G. Dunstan accompany me:
In all our grief and fear we turn to you.
O God, you know all that we think or do,
you know the pain we put each other through.
Lord, have mercy, Christ have mercy,
Lord, grant us peace.
Help us to put aside the angry word,
the clenching fist, the wish and will to hurt.
Teach us the way in which love best is served.
Lord, have mercy, Christ have mercy,
Lord, grant us peace.”
The Rev. LaDonna Thomas is pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.