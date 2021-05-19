One of my best friends in Gloucester is a public defender — and yes, she has some great stories — but one of my favorite things she’s said, she hasn’t said to me. When her clients are going to be released from the claws of our unnecessarily punitive and destructive criminal justice system, and finally have the prospect of getting their lives back, she likes to ask them, “How do you want to be in the world?”
It’s a question that most people are never asked, and never ask themselves. People might have plans for their careers or family lives, but even for those of us who do, those plans aren’t the same as an overarching sense of what we want our approach to life to be. One thing the rest of us have in common with my friend’s clients is that most of our attention is spent simply reacting to immediate concerns.
While such questions are on my mind as I prepare with gratitude to transition into a new call, they should be on all of our minds as the COVID-19 pandemic slowly starts to release us from its claws. All of us are on the verge of reentering society.
There are many ways of framing the choice of how we want to be in the world, but the best I’ve heard is beautifully expressed in the Terrence Malick film, The Tree of Life. Although the film is set mainly in midcentury America, its conceptual inspiration comes from the Book of Job, which may be the oldest book of the Bible. In most times, Job’s story of immense suffering, and the resulting existential confusion and alienation, would seem far removed from readers’ personal experience, but today, maybe not so much.
The story dramatically confronts the reader with how we want to live in a world of injustice and suffering, and the film distills the possibilities into a choice between two “ways through life:” the way of nature, and the way of grace. In a voiceover, one of the characters explains, “Grace doesn’t try to please itself. Accepts being slighted, forgotten, disliked. Accepts insults and injuries. Nature only wants to please itself. Get others to please it, too. Likes to lord it over them. To have its own way. It finds reasons to be unhappy when all the world is shining around it, when love is smiling through all things. …no one who loves the way of grace ever comes to a bad end.”
That might sound hopelessly naïve to some, and offensive to others. Many people today have a rosy view of nature. While I cherish the outdoors and do my best to limit my impact on the environment, I also harbor no illusions about nature. Nature can be sublime, but it can also be capricious and cruel. The same could be said of human nature.
That’s why we need grace. Grace is how we transcend the limitations of our nature and find love for both our selves and our neighbors. Grace allows us to become more than scorekeepers in a game no one else is watching. Grace sets us free from the claws of materialism and grievance, by letting us give and forgive. That’s why it can be said that no one who loves the way of grace ever comes to a bad end. Trouble will touch every life, but grace means that in defining our lives, love, not trouble, will get the last word.
While nature is the default for every living thing, living graciously is a choice only human beings get to make. The choice happens both in the sense of considering how we are in the world and deciding we want to live more graciously, and in choosing to respond to specific situations with as much grace as we can muster.
The catch is, if we decide on grace but try to go it alone, the pull of nature will eventually prevail upon us. The only way I know of to stay firmly on the way of grace is to get involved in a community that exists for a transcendent purpose. I have been touched by the love and grace of my own congregation more times than I can number, and mine is only one of many spiritually vibrant communities on Cape Ann. If you don’t already have a connection to one, look around and see which one feels right, and let them love you. If you do, now is the perfect time to rededicate yourself to growing in grace there.
The Rev. Bret B. Hays is rector of Saint John’s Episcopal Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.