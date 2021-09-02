Climate change was all over the news last month. Hurricane Ida hammered the Gulf Coast. A report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that July was “Earth’s hottest month on record.” Fires and floods swept large areas around the world.
Climate change and the impacts of sea level rise present serious challenges to coastal communities. The best solutions are likely to encompass region-wide strategies that also acknowledge local differences. Former Massachusetts Congressman Tip O’Neill is credited with the phrase “think globally, act locally.” Climate change wasn’t an issue for O’Neill. If it was, he might have suggested that we “think globally, act regionally.”
Essex County, the fourth most populous county in Massachusetts, includes 17 coastal communities running from the New Hampshire state line to Nahant just north of Boston. Unfortunately, not all planning encompasses what might be considered communities with common interests and needs. Consider those 17 coastal communities, all facing sea level rise and each to one degree or another likely looking into the consequences — and potential actions and costs — associated with “coastal resiliency.”
Climate concerns and related issues require local actions, but the coastline pays little attention to boundary lines when storms hit and high tides get higher, even without a storm, especially around new and full moon cycles. North Shore communities and programs increasingly are seeing the value of closer coordination on environmental issues and the economic consequences of not acting.
Efforts have been underway for some time. Many communities have already developed municipal vulnerability preparedness plans for climate change resiliency. And cities and towns are taking actions to protect critical facilities and infrastructure in anticipation of sea level rise, which some projections put at up to 40 inches between 2030 and 2050.
Recent events add urgency to those efforts and may suggest broader and closer collaboration and coordination.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in a lead up to the next UN climate conference in Scotland this fall, issued a report the UN secretary general labeled “a code red for humanity.” The Associated Press story noted that “Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent
Closer to home, Gloucester resident Bud Ris, former CEO of the New England Aquarium and senior climate advisor to the Boston Green Ribbon Commission, presented in stark terms the threat to coastal communities from sea level rise. He pointed to melting ice sheets, expansion of oceans from warming and the resulting impact from storms and astronomical high tides. The impact of SLR has become evident in recent years throughout the region. He brings a perspective gained by years of working regionally, nationally and internationally on climate issues.
TownGreen2025 and the Cape Ann Climate Coalition recently announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency the coalition’s “climate vulnerability project” to receive one of four awards nationally for its “Building Blocks for Resilience” technical assistance program. EPA and Harvard University will look at initiatives to address coastal impacts on Cape Ann communities. According to Dick Prouty, chair of TownGreen2025, and a leader of the coalition, “‘The climate threats are imminent and large enough that we must collaborate regionally to bring the maximum scale of effort needed to protect our communities.”
Business organizations such as the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, recently renamed as the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce with the addition of Ipswich, also recognize the need for greater collaboration and communication on regional issues. According to Chamber CEO Ken Riehl, the larger regional footprint, among other things, will make the chamber a “more effective voice for the business community on regional issues, which range from housing to transportation and even coastal resilience.”
And soon, the North Shore Blue Economy Initiative, led by the UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station, will issue a Phase I report to, in part, create a regional “sustainable economic development strategy.” That strategy will include steps to address climate change and coastal resiliency. According to Katie Kahl, UMass Amherst faculty and lead for the North Shore Blue Economy Initiative, “We should view climate change as a threat, as well as an opportunity. Demonstrating leadership on climate resilience strategies and actions is a critical path to increased state, federal and private sector investments. A regional perspective, and collaboration among diverse organizations with shared interests and concerns, will produce the most effective strategies.”
As impacts of climate change become increasingly evident, will these efforts be enough? It’s too soon to know, but they do provide a foundation for an integrated regional strategy, considering local needs and impacts, to make all of Essex County’s 17 coastal communities more resilient to Sea Level Rise under a range of scenarios.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.