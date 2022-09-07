We’ve lived through the tragic and expensive extremes of the COVID-19 epidemic, along with extreme political ideas such as “Alternative Facts,” or folks urging both extraordinary governmental intrusiveness into our personal lives while insisting on “getting government off our backs” — never mind us facing “the usual” 110-inches of snow, droughts, nor’ easters and heat waves. and while a local sea breeze helps when further inland things are too hot and muggy, we have our own eco-system of incoherent policy extremes right here on Cape Ann, in Gloucester.
The future of our 399-year old port community, our ocean-centric culture, is bring maltreated by astonishing contradictions, some plain self-serving against the good of our community, others just embarrassingly incoherent:
- There are folks who will claim that fishing is “near the end” with “not enough biomass,” with some fishers even declaring near tears that “we are the last generation,” while the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School for Marine Science & Technology offers science that lucrative fish species are actually dying of old age in the fertile Atlantic, as the industry remains without advanced catch technology to very selectively harvest only those species in ample abundance.
- There are those usually uninvolved in the daily dynamics of marine-industrial trades and fisheries policies, who will opine in no uncertain terms that “the root of our troubles” are state-regulations such as the Designated Port Area and matching local zoning — which for 46 years have actually successfully protected the structure of our port economy to everybody’s advantage.
- And many have never noticed how federal code (CFR-651) since March 1, 1994, has frozen our fishing fleet in the early 1990s (!), causing 28-plus years of unprecedented industrial stagnation, now increasing decay in fleet and harbor, serious losses to our jobs and tax base, and decline in our seaport’s reputation.
- And yet, you will not find academia challenging these innovation-prohibitions imposed on our oldest industry, even though it has been the first that taught us that we must align fisheries economics with resource ecology.
In fact, by 2022 neither academics nor regulators have ever offered a 21st-century fishing fleet model.
Nor have any of our many expensive harbor plans?!
So, no ocean-centric future in this port for our next generations ?
Instead of all these tragic confusions, some extreme indeed, the return to proven sober basics seems most promising as we are facing our 400th:
- Let’s continue our near 200 years of destination tourism since the first steamers came up from Boston in the 1820s.
- Concurrently, but year-round by definition, we need to reinvest in our fishing industry by finally supporting 21st century low-carbon boats, and by advancing highly-selective catch technology.
- And that will boost the fortunes of our mostly private Inner Harbor marine-industrial properties so vital to the future of our fleet and ocean-centric community-culture by leveraging the protections of the Designated Port Area.
Without a re-energized and well-supported 24/7/365 port economy, we will just not have anything like a “destination” to attract tourists to, never mind pay the bills year-round with.
Susanne Altenburger of Phil Bolger & Friends Inc., Boat Design since 1952, offers a range of detailed pro bono reports on what has gone wrong and what can be made right in our port and fleet.