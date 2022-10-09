There’s an old joke about a priest, a minister and a rabbi discussing when life begins. The priest explains that, in the Catholic Church, life begins when a child is conceived in the mind of God; the minister explains that, in the Protestant church, life begins with conception, and the Jewish rabbi explains that, in Judaism, life begins when the dog dies and the children leave home.
But that joke is no longer funny.
In overturning Roe v. Wade, a Catholic majority of the United States Supreme implicitly applied their religious belief about when life begins to deny abortion rights throughout pregnancy.
This is hardly a jurisprudential point of view. Presumably, pregnancy is a privacy issue, protected by the the constitution, until a human being is present and only thereafter is it an “unalienable right to life” issue. The issue of abortion should be, therefore, the question of when life begins, just as in the joke. A secularist might argue, for example, that life begins only when there is a heartbeat or neurological activity.
If Catholic beliefs continue to dictate court decisions, the court will strike down rights and behavior that, in the Catholic view, stand in the way of heterosexual procreation, including rights that allow contraception, sodomy, homosexuality, and same-sex marriage. That is not consistent with our nation’s history.
“Originalists” on the court should remember that the United States of America and even our Bill of Rights was born from a fear of Catholic rule. Puritans fled England and created the rights we cherish from fear that their Catholic kings, the Stuarts, were going to impose another ruler, the Pope, to share sovereignty with the British parliament or the British people in contravention of the cherished Whig principle that there could be no imperium in imperio, no dividing of sovereignty.
Originalists should also remember that England’s Bill of Rights after we modeled our own bill of rights was written to protect British citizens against the threat of Catholic rule. America’s right to bear arms, for example, which conservatives so value, derives from the seventh article of the English Bill of Rights which specifically assures “Protestants” of that right.
We moved, during The Enlightenment, from an Age of Faith to an Age of Reason to separate from the dictates of religious dogma. Tom Paine wrote his “Age of Reason” (the work that gave us the phrase) to accomplish that goal.
The separation of church from state is a critical piece of American liberty and democracy. The United States Supreme Court should be mindful of this fact.
Richard N. Rosenfeld lives in Gloucester and is author of “American Aurora, A Democratic-Republican Returns.” (St. Martin’s Press).