With the midterms looming and Republicans dreaming about taking control of Congress, pollsters are busy taking the pulse of voters. Recent indicators are that Republican voters cite the economy, inflation, crime, and border security as main issues driving their inclination to vote, while Democrats cite abortion, climate change, guns and healthcare.
But abortion is a bigger issue than pollsters realize. It is certainly an economic issue for families. It also impacts freedom, social justice, and climate. So there may be more crossover voters this midterm than in years past now that the Supreme Court has revoked a right many voters took for granted.
Financially caring for a baby is often a major consideration in the painful decision to seek an abortion. Anti-choice rhetoric would have us believe that abortions are sought for selfish convenience after indiscriminate and irresponsible sexual activity. In fact, most are sought after carefully weighing one’s financial, familial and emotional resources and whether they are sufficient for giving a child food, shelter, care, and clothing over the long term.
Abortion is a freedom issue. With more and more state legislatures and governors using the long arm of government to control what we can read, whether we can vote, how many children we have, and whether we can access reproductive healthcare in a life-threatening crisis, voters are considering the future where other hard-won rights could be lost if Republicans control national policies.
Abortion is a social justice issue. Reproductive choice is a basic right. It is foundational for those wishing to continue their education and plan the timing and size of their families. Black and brown families will be disproportionately impacted, kept or plunged into poverty with forced births. To curtail that right at a time when the gap between income levels is wider than ever, erects one more barrier for those striving toward the evermore elusive “American dream.”
Abortion is also a climate issue. Many young people are forgoing children, believing that the planet is already overpopulated and deciding not to compound the competition for food, water and habitat. They fear what the future holds; that unless and until we begin to shift our dangerous trajectory, a child’s future will be one of loss and suffering.
The midterms are a referendum on what type of America we want. Voters well remember that the same party now forcing children to carry pregnancies to term after rape and incest, separated loving parents from their children at our border with no plan for reunification. How is either anti-choice policy, pro-life?
Choice is on the ballot this fall. Choices about finances, family, health, education, our future and the kind of country we want.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She is the author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children. She lives in Rockport.