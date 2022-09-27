For over 150 years, Gloucester’s iconic Paint Factory, weather-beaten and proud, has stood sentinel at the entrance to Gloucester Harbor.
Built as the Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory, it was first in the nation to dispense copper-based anti-fouling paint to America’s fishing fleet, protecting it from worms, barnacles and other stuff that could quickly and efficiently destroy the bottom of any wooden boat.
Following the transition from wood to steel hulls, Tarr and Wonson closed shop.
And with that, over the years, the empty and faded red complex was bought and sold to those with grand and not so grand schemes for redevelopment. As former chairman of Gloucester’s Planning Board, I heard them all.
Not until the non-profit Ocean Alliance stepped in to rescue the complex from demolition by neglect in 2008, was there any hope of saving the site.
Within five years, the Alliance had remediated the area of most of its contamination, fully renovated one of the buildings, and took up residency.
But what exactly is the Ocean Alliance?
Started in 1971, Ocean Alliance works to save whales and the places they live. The staff do their highly technical work through research, collaboration, educating the public about the need for healthy oceans, and using art to express their mission.
Ocean Alliance was started by Dr. Roger Payne, a MacArthur Genius Award winner, and the father of modern whale biology. He’s the one who discovered that whales sing.
Presently leading Ocean Alliance is chief executive officer Dr. Iain Kerr. Dr. Kerr is a pioneer in the role of technology in marine science. He has spoken three times at the UN General Assembly.
Drs. Payne and Kerr are both recognized as world ocean leaders. Gloucester is privileged to have the Ocean Alliance call Gloucester its world headquarters.
I recently met on site with the highly energetic Dr. Kerr and asked him, of all the gin joints in all the towns in the world, why Gloucester?
He told me chief was that, in addition to having unparalleled access to the North Atlantic, Gloucester was a “port of innovation.” He cited the Birdseye plant of the past, and the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute of the future as just two examples.
As a mariner, Dr. Kerr also had knowledge of the port, he loves the people here, and he appreciates what he refers to as the “Gloucester philosophy.”
Pressing him on that last point, he elaborated that Gloucester is a tight-knit community with a “can do mentality” for getting the job done.
Even though I’ve been on a ton of whale watches and talked to a lot of whale scientists, Ocean Alliance claims we really don’t know how best to protect the gentle giants. They’re tough to study and figure out. So, Ocean Alliance travels the world’s seven seas using innovative methods for collecting data and studying the ocean creatures.
And they do it by partnering with people and organizations from all over the world, including Cape Ann.
After spending $5 million of approximately $16 million budgeted for acquisition, restoration and renovation, plans, permitting, and fund-raising for the next phase of OceanAlliance’s Paint Factory project continue.
That includes razing the dirty old Manufactory and replacing it in-kind and on-site. Historic Gloucester likes that.
In 2011, two buildings beyond repair were demolished. In response to rapidly rising seas, Ocean Alliance will adapt and replace the buildings with structures on floating barges. This will then be home to the new and exciting Paint Factory Innovation Center.
The Innovation Center will support stuff like ocean conservation, energy, transportation, ocean monitoring technologies, and sustainable fisheries.
The new center will also have docks, project and office space, and direct water access all in one place. And, as it is now, the site will be accessible to the public for their benefit and enjoyment.
In addition, the Innovation Center will foster collaboration among entrepreneurs and startups developing innovative solutions for ocean and environmental challenges. It will be a catalyst for new jobs and become an innovation hub, linking Gloucester and Cape Ann with the regions’ educational institutions, local businesses, entrepreneurs, non-profits, government agencies, and others. That kind of activity will generate new income for the island and the regional blue economy.
The collaborative work of Ocean Alliance, the Gloucester Marine Station at Hodgkins Cove, and the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute are the latest examples of the scientific, intellectual, and academic prowess that is growing all around us and is helping shape the destiny of a new Gloucester.
When asked to speak a bit more of the old Paint Factory and its changes, Dr. Kerr reflected for a moment and said, “the outside speaks to the past, the inside to the future.”
