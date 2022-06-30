American women were moved en masse on Friday, June 24th; back in time, and to another place, such as Eqypt, Malta, El Salvador, or the Philippines, where abortion is prohibited.
If you felt punched in the gut, ready to wretch, it’s no wonder. We all learned the moment the decision was announced that women’s lives have little value; our rights are ephemeral, just as those of our sisters in Afghanistan. When religious zealots seize power, women are the first to suffer. Women lawyers and doctors are now banished from public life and consigned to sewing and weaving in some countries as a result. Who knows what’s next for America?
We like to think of ourselves as leaders, brandishing to the world what equal rights for women looks like. We shame other countries for their human rights abuses while lauding our own progress. Not only have we now become laggards in the eyes of the world, we now understand that progress can be ripped away, seemingly overnight.
There are two lives at stake in a pregnancy; the life of the woman and that of the fetus. The justices decided that the life of the fetus has more value than the life of the woman. No matter the impact on the woman forced to bear the child, the circumstances of the pregnancy, her ability to care for the child, or even the long-term health and welfare of the child. The unborn fetus has more legal standing than the living, breathing woman.
The three justices that made this earth-shattering decision against women possible were appointed by an ex-president best known for perpetuating the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. All three justices lied under oath about their commitment to legal precedent, and their contradictory decisions this week have outed the big political lie behind what motivates them. This decision is not about protecting life.
They expanded gun rights and limited states’ rights one day, while curtailing women’s rights and expanding states’ rights the next. Both decisions have life and death consequences and our highest court has determined that gun owners have more rights than women.
If overturning Roe v. Wade is about saving lives, states banning all abortions would be passing bills and allocating resources for children’s health and safety. If it is about protecting children, the court would not expect parents to send born children into schools that they have made war zones in order to protect and expand gun rights.
When taken together, these two decisions show a court making illogical and irresponsible decisions in order to adhere to a literalistic interpretation of the Constitution, even if the outcome places more value on unborn lives than born lives.
Overturning Roe is about turning back the clock on women and reversing other rights that threaten religious conservatives. While working on a pro-choice referendum for the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts in 1984, a priest once yelled, “If a man’s not safe in his own mother’s womb, where is he safe?” before he hung up the phone.
Some among us feel safe only when they can control others of us. If they are kept in power, we will lose our fragile democracy and any rights not explicitly stated in the 200-year-old Constitution. The upcoming 2022 mid-term elections will be a litmus test for where we are heading. Every group that won rights these last 50 years will be under threat of losing those rights if we don’t craft a wide, activist effort to move this country toward equal rights and justice for all of us and vote in public officials who will fight for us.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She lives in Rockport.