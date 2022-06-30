“Mr. Chairman, Mr. Chairman, excuse me but why didn’t I know about this meeting?”
As head of Gloucester’s Planning Board for over a decade, it was a question I had repeatedly come to know.
Whether it was a draft zoning ordinance under open consideration, or a public hearing on a proposed subdivision or two, there was always someone who believed they were being deliberately left out of the process.
“Evidently you did know about this meeting,” I would reply.
“Hence your presence at City Hall tonight. and thank you for attending,” I would always politely conclude.
And then the rejoinder, “Why are you doing this in such a hurry Mr. Chairman, and ramming it down our throats?”
Often, the matter had been under review for months, always with full, legal, and adequate public notice. But who knew? And, how would you know? Well, let’s look at how you would and should know.
It is incumbent on the public to understand how its government works.
As a matter of fact, it is a right, if not an obligation, of citizenship to be well informed and engage in the public discourse. Absent that, despots rule and democracy falters.
It is especially important to be aware of what is happening in the halls of power — such as City Hall. Remember what Tip O’Neill said; “All politics are local.”
And know that bad things happen when no one is paying attention.
So how does the public pay attention?
Start by checking the City of Gloucester website, https://gloucester.ma.gov. It lists departments, online services, public meetings, and hearings. It shows who the city staff and volunteers are that make this place tick. and it lists all city committees, commissions, and boards along with their procedures, agendas, and minutes.
The city website has everything you need to know, except why. That is where the public needs to step in and watchdog City Hall goings-on and ask why. It is my experience that City Hall is run by those who show up.
And then there is social media including Facebook and Twitter.
The city has its own Facebook page. It is full of interesting things like the latest information on public health matters, media advisories, power outages, road paving schedules, jobs, trash and recycling schedules, public ceremonies and celebrations.
The mayor’s office has an informative and up-to-date Facebook page as do the Public Works Department, Harbormaster’s Office, Police and Fire departments. These pages have news relevant to their area of city government. Of particular interest to those who want to engage is that you can message the city office you are following with questions, comments, or concerns.
Some city councilors, committee, commission, and board members have active Facebook pages in which they announce stuff and explain the why. Friend them. There are no excuses.
To stay informed, also follow what is going on by reading the Gloucester Daily Times. It was not that long ago when it seemed that everyone read the local paper, cover to cover. We read the obituaries first — to make sure we weren’t in them — then the calendar, the Cape Ann News in Brief section, the ever-entertaining police notes, legal notices, sports, weather, and tides. and of course, the opinion pages.
Based on the latest population figures for Gloucester, along with today’s newspaper circulation data, less than a quarter of Gloucester residents read the Times. No wonder people don’t know what is going on.
Thomas Jefferson once said that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
In a world of internet services that provide an overload of news, good and bad, fake and real, 24/7, focus and discernment are a must. Often, the information you seek is at your fingertips.
Finally, there are the neighbors. It’s hard to beat a face-to-face conversation, or even texting and calling with neighbors to get information on the latest happenings on your street, neighborhood, or ward.
Mark Twain once observed, “You can fool the devil, but you can’t fool your neighbor.” So, check in with them from time to time.
So, what’s the answer as to why you didn’t know what’s was going on? Because you didn’t look.
Jack Clarke is a frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.