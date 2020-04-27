If we ever make it to the 400th, here’s a couple of ideas that might be doable. Or not.
Gloucester should have Sailing Hall of Fame. Since 1623, the first 250 years or so of fishing history were all about the sailing.
They sailed out to get the fish and they raced back to get the fish soonest to market for the best price. No sail, no fish, no economy, no Gloucester 400. It’s a history way longer than baseball or even government. Sailors deserve a Hall of Fame, period.
Who would be in it? Schooner captains, racers (modern and classic), endurance survivors, endurance practitioners, builders, even a former publisher of the Gloucester Daily Times who set a transatlantic race record. Just a few names? Clayton Morrissey, Howard Blackburn, Phil Weld, Mark Lindsay, Ben Pine, Bob Sides, Tom Ellis, Peter Bent, Harold Burnham, Pauline Raymond, Ben Richardson, Angus Walters, Sterling Hayden (maintop mast man of Gertrude Theobald for 38 races), Liz Bent, Greg Wilkerson, Bill Donald, Cal Morser, Rex Smith, Daisy Nell/Cap’n Stan, Pat Makin (women’s national champion), Jock Raymond, John Foss (the skipper of the American Eagle who has done all 31 schooner races and won multiple times), Jud Smith, Damon Cummings, Ben Smith, John Safford, Jen Doyle, Jay MacLauclan, Hilary Frye, Jack Alexander, Butch Roth and even Gordon Baird if he hits his 10,000th sail in Gloucester on track for this November.
Of course, there are dozens of achieving old schooner captains who would qualify. That’s why the judging committee should include all different categories of sailors and racers, including -- like baseball -- the Old Timer’s committee. It’s all about the board of judges you pick. Gloucester Maritime expressed strong interest in housing a standing exhibit of winners and their credentials.
But why stop there? Rowing and fishing are even more visible categories in Gloucester. Called Jimmy Tarantino, the great dory rower himself, to feel him out on a Gloucester Rower’s Hall of Fame. He would know where all the bodies are buried, so to speak. He would know the seine boat stars from the dory stars. The Blackburn Challenge standouts, the dorymen from George’s Bank, the fiesta all-timers, teams like Raging Bull even. Is Howard Blackburn the only one to make both lists? His board would have to decide, especially the rowers from way back. Happily, he seemed psyched by the idea.
But is there already an existing Gloucester Fishermen’s Hall of Fame? Don’t know the answer. Well, if there isn’t, there should be -- especially for the 400th. Also, the answer as to who should organize it and establish the board of judges. Gotta include the hall of famers from the deep past, so that’s important in choosing the group. It’s a natural for this city, isn’t it? Fishing is and was Gloucester for all 400 of those years. Lobstermen are fishers too, aren’t they?
One plan for the Sailing Hall of Fame would be to form up the working board by early next year and establish a universe of contenders, then vote a 2021 slate of winners, say four names. By the time the hall was unveiled in 2023, it would have three years of winners, say 12 members for the opening ceremony. Then, each year four new members would be inducted and profiled for their exploits. But the rowers and fishermen might have other ideas. Like baseball, nominees would need a certain number of judges to vote for them, say two-thirds or three-quarters of a group of seven to 10 judges or more. Each committee could establish its own guidelines.
One worry is that any of these hall winners might be controversial or subject to debate. Great, say I! If people are fist-fighting in bars over this year’s announced winners, that’s a huge win. Means it matters! That’s what we want. It’s all about celebrating Gloucester history in our 400th year -- yesterday and today! These are three disciplines that put our city where it is and where it will be.
Don’t give up the ship -- celebrate it! All three involve a ship of some sort, as it turns out. We only get one 400th. Let’s honor our past achievers in their fields as no other city can. Marblehead has a Racing Hall of Fame but everyone in there just won a bunch of races. Our hall of famers achieved glories in death-defying conditions as a matter of course. Endurance, intelligence, perseverance, even a touch of the loony, bring them on! They are our history, our pride and our children’s inspiration. Let’s start turning the wheels to honor our rowers, sailors and fishermen in 2023 as no other city could do.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.