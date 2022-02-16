The Statehouse, after two years, is reopening, and virtual meetings will still be held.
Along with the shortages it has revealed, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively shown the mettle of people to adapt to new and different technologies to get information and news out to the public.
We’re talking about the use of virtual platforms, from Zoom (not the 1972-introduced WGBH show for kids) to Google Meet and to other computer-hosted programs. Indeed, it hasn’t been easy for educators, and students to engage one another educationally. When the pandemic forced schools’ closure effective March 16, 2020, it was remote learning, and later, a remote and a few days of in-person or hybrid learning, that kept some semblance of instruction ongoing.
The use of virtual programs for elected and appointed officials to conduct local and state government business has been a godsend and a revelation. In short, this kept our municipalities and state moving forward as the life-threatening pandemic progressed, and continues to progress.
Now, after two years with the pandemic ongoing and vaccinations in Massachusetts at a high number, the Statehouse on Beacon Hill is reopening. And, virtual meetings of legislative matters will continue to be shown on a virtual platform for those who cannot get to the gold-domed building atop this storied hill.
For people with mobility issues, for people not old enough to drive who are interested in how government works and for those interested in government and no longer able to drive, virtual legislative meetings are a blessing. Making virtual access to government meetings permanent, even after the pandemic is declared over or sufficiently under control, is the right thing to do for all of us.
With the State House reopening, certainly this allows able-bodied residents to attend meetings in person or visit the building and its many offices. By continuing to hold meetings on virtual programs where a viewer can watch and hear from miles away the lawmakers who make decisions that impact their lives, the importance of government takes a huge step forward. Allowing those attending a meeting virtually must have a participation factor built in as well, so that people commenting during a public hearing who cannot attend in person have a chance to be heard, literally and figuratively.
There’s another reason why continuing virtual legislative meetings is important. It connects us with one another. This is a step forward in reducing the isolation brought on by the pandemic; having a sense of the world beyond our homes or backyards can help us feel less alone, less scared, less worried about how the respective community and country is changing. To be able to have a sphere of influence, in person and remotely, is a good thing, and the right thing.