Winter is coming. The pandemic is raging. Too many people are unvaccinated. Breakthrough cases are common. And now, even as the Delta variant continues to pummel the masses, an ominous new strain — Omicron — is on its way.
And so, this is the time to pause; to pay attention to the trends; to absolutely get vaccinated if you are not; to schedule your booster if you haven’t yet. We have to aggressively mask up, socially distance, sanitize, and become hypervigilant about personal and public safety.
We know the drill. And as much as we might not want to, it’s time to double down.
In the United States, new daily coronavirus cases have risen by 10% in the past week, according to Washington Post figures. Deaths have increased by 10%, as well, while hospitalizations crept up 4% in that period.
In Massachusetts, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by more than 2,600 Tuesday, while the number of newly confirmed deaths rose by 24, according to Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. Nearly 740 people were hospitalized with the virus that same day, about 150 in intensive care units. Cases have doubled since October.
Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order to hospitals facing limited capacity, requiring them to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures beginning this week. He did so for a variety of reasons, among them protecting patients and the workforce, and ensuring beds are available during a winter surge.
Things are even worse in New Hampshire. Earlier this month the state hit its all-time high for active COVID-19 cases, approaching 8,000, Garry Rayno wrote in his InDepthNH column, “Distant Dome.” That’s more than even last December and January, when the total was 5,000 to 6,000.
Further, the number of new cases in New Hampshire hit an all-time peak for a seven-day average, above its previous record in early December 2020, Rayno wrote. And hospitals are so taxed that only 7% of available ICU beds in the state are vacant.
Alarms are sounding everywhere.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden put in place restrictions to start Monday, prohibiting travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi from coming to the United States. The president said he made the decision after being briefed by advisers, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert.
In a Saturday interview on Weekend TODAY, Fauci stressed that no one should let their guard down and that Omicron may very well already be here.
“I would not be surprised if it is,” Fauci said. “We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re already having travel-related cases that they’ve noted in Israel and Belgium and other places, when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over.”
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday cautioned those who have been vaccinated against complacency. He warned against “the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic,” and urged everyone, vaccinated or not, to continue wearing masks, maintaining distance and avoiding crowds, citing the “unsustainable pressure” on health systems in many countries.
In March 2020, when the lights turned off in office buildings, businesses shuttered up, and consumers flooded stores to stock up for the lockdown, few of us were ready to wrap our heads around still worrying about this nearly two years later.
A pandemic? Surely the United States would come out of this quickly. It was a natural hope — and so much time later it’s still natural to long for the way it used to be.
But coronavirus doesn’t care if we’re exhausted, in fact, that’s when it thrives. We can’t afford to relax.