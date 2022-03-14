On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. With confusion, people went into lock-down, not understanding what was about to occur, naively imagining offices, schools and businesses would reopen in just a few weeks.
Of course, that’s not what happened. A state of emergency was declared. Schools shut down. Businesses did too, and many never recovered. People’s livelihoods were decimated as unemployment skyrocketed and families feared going hungry. The government scrambled to come to people’s aid while also determining how to keep them safe. The initially awkward phrase “social distancing” became part of everyday vernacular and masks part of everyday attire.
Parents struggled to work remotely while also helping their children with schoolwork and minding infants and toddlers whose day care centers closed, too. Educators rushed to create methods to effectively teach and engage distracted students because it’s just not natural for computer screens to act as classrooms. Some families did not have access to computers, so cars lined up outside schools to pick up Chromebooks in low-income areas.
People mobilized to help, learning to make masks and other personal protective equipment. They donated food and toiletries, helping to deliver it to distribution centers, and handed out free lunches outside closed municipal buildings. In groups they organized caravans of decorated vehicles traveling neighborhoods to celebrate graduating seniors who could not have ceremonies, or 6-year-olds unable to have birthday parties. Stuffed animals lined window sills to provide enjoyment for children out on rides with their parents to amuse them, if only for a while.
Sons and daughters hoped and prayed their elderly parents would not succumb as the virus swept relentlessly through senior living facilities. They held a single palm to the window while on the other side their loved one did the same, the closest they would come to physical touch for months on end.
Hospitals became overwhelmed, unable to accommodate the influx of intubated patients struggling to breathe. In full-body protective gear, sleepless doctors and nurses persevered while witnessing horror. Police officers and first responders bravely carried on, committed to serving the public. They all stayed the course, setting their own fears aside for the good of others.
Without mercy the pandemic dragged on. Supplies diminished. A mental health crisis among children developed. A seeming reprieve would come, then be greedily snatched away as the delta and omicron variants surged, taking more lives.
Six million lives.
Two years later, the United States seems to be on the precipice of the end of the pandemic, and the verge of an endemic. As of Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts was 537, a 65% decrease since early February, according to Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.
The trends are the same in New Hampshire and around the country. Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Margaret Cooke was optimistic last week when addressing the state’s Department of Public Health.
“With vaccines and boosters and new COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, we are in a much better place than we were at this time last year,” she said. “Residents are able to gather more safely with family and friends. Students are in classrooms where they should be, and more people are returning to their workplaces.”
Still, experts warn, COVID-19 cannot be trusted.
“It’s so tempting to just try to forget about it and move on, but we can’t do that,” Dr. Howard Koh, a public health expert and professor at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School for Public Health, told Wade. “All that will do is make us vulnerable to the next threat. We need to remain vigilant.”
Barring those who rebelliously defy scientifically informed directives, most people are naturally vigilant now. In stores they make large arches as they pass one another — appreciative, not offended. Back in offices, workers stand across the room rather than around now-defunct water fountains, taking a break to talk with colleagues.
“I’m so sick of this,” one says.
“It feels like one day and a million years,” says another.
Meanwhile over the world hangs a universal question: “What just happened?”