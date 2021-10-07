Suddenly, the Red Sox are back in our good graces.
A few weeks ago -- a few days ago, even -- that prospect seemed unlikely as the team stumbled through a series of poor games, its postseason hopes fading with every poor baserunning decision or throwing error. Hamstrung by its stubborn refusal to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine and getting thrashed by the likes of the historically bad Baltimore Orioles, the Sox weren't just bad, they were unlikeable.
Somehow, the team managed to right itself over the weekend just enough to grab a wildcard spot and squeak into the playoffs while everyone else in New England obsessed over Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.
Then came Tuesday night and the New York Yankees. And nothing unites a Boston fanbase more than a pasting of the pinstripes. Behind dominant pitching, timely hitting and strong defense, the Red Sox thumped the Yankees in Tuesday night's wildcard game at Fenway, winning 6-2 in a game that wasn't as close as the score might indicate and earning the right to play the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night.
It was the second-straight "win or go home" victory against the Yankees. (Yes, we keep track of stuff like this in these parts.) Who can forget the heroics of the 2004 squad that roared back from a 3-0 playoff deficit to make sports history, breaking the so-called Curse of the Bambino?
Maybe that's what made Tuesday night's win so special -- nothing unites fans across New England like a chance to stick it to the Yankees. And New York made it easy to lean in to the rivalry. The New York Post offered a list of reasons why "Boston sucks." Slugger Giancarlo Stanton released a hype video noting "We will not be stopped." Most audacious of all was the fact that Bucky Dent -- the banjo-hitting shortstop who cemented his place in sports history by floating a home run over the Green Monster in the one-game playoff of 1978 -- was in the Fenway crowd Tuesday night, enjoying every on-camera interview with the national sports media. It was akin to your ex-husband showing up uninvited to your second wedding and plopping down in the front row.
Let it be known that Dent and the Yankees went home disappointed, and this confounding Red Sox team is moving on. Given the team's vax-lax attitude, it could all come crashing down this week with another outbreak. Or Tampa Bay, possibly the best team in the league, could prove too powerful.
But for now, we have extra baseball. And like fall in New England, that's something to be grateful for.