Gloucester government is in disarray.
In Ward 3, an unopposed ward candidate withdrew his candidacy on the eve of the election, leaving his constituents with a confusing slate of write-ins. A longtime, respected School Committee member abandoned reelection plans at the last minute. A candidate who had been campaigning for months momentarily found herself on the outside looking in after city redistricting ousted her from Ward 2. Taxpayers are footing the bill for an “investigation” into the symbolism of cupcakes after long-simmering tensions between two outgoing city councilors spilled over into the public realm.
At a crucial juncture in the city’s history, cracks are beginning to appear in its leadership structure.
And at the top is a mayor who is the subject of multiple workplace harassment claims. A single complaint might be seen as an outlier, but several — highly detailed, and from highly regarded, veteran city workers — point to a pattern. Regardless of how those complaints play out legally, it is clear Sefatia Romeo Theken has created a toxic work environment at City Hall. That would not be acceptable in the private sector, and it cannot continue here.
To be sure, the mayor is popular, with a wide range of supporters. If she likes you, there is no better friend. Disagree with her, however, and find yourself the subject of scorn and abuse. That is not leadership.
As Gloucester emerges, hopefully, from the COVID-19 pandemic, it needs steady, principled management. In the mayoral race, the choice is Greg Verga.
Verga has the depth and breadth of experience needed for the job, serving long, productive stints on both the School Committee and City Council (as both a ward councilor and councilor at-large).
He comes to the job not only with experience but ideas: Creating a mediation system that lets neighbors be heard before development decisions are made, using temporary traffic lights to manage the flow of cars through downtown, hiring experts to help the city address climate change and allot COVID-19 relief funding. He promises to make city government more transparent, a move sorely needed after almost two years of obfuscation and obstruction.
Most importantly, Verga realizes the mayor isn’t the only public servant with a voice in City Hall, and isn’t the only person responsible for the city’s success. The revolving door among chief administrative officers needs to stop, and department heads — public servants themselves — need to be supported and treated with respect. We trust Verga to put a good team in place and let them do their jobs.
¢¢¢
The next mayor will be working with a dramatically different City Council, with several longtime members choosing not to run again. In the at-large race, the best options for the open seats are Tony Gross, Jason Grow, Jamie O’Hara and Peter Cannavo. All have the experience necessary for the job. O’Hara is a common-sense incumbent seeking his fourth term. Gross is a former School Committee member who helped guide the proposal for a new elementary school from idea to reality, and Grow has previously served as Ward 1 councilor. Cannavo, making his second run for office, currently serves on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
In Ward 2, we give incumbent Barry Pett, with experience in local and state government, the edge over challenger Tracy O’Neill.
The last-second withdrawal of Adam Orlando Jr. from the Ward 3 race leaves voters there with a big decision and little time to consider write-in candidates Bob Whynott, a former councilor and city clerk, and Frank Margiotta, a first-time candidate who works as an assistant manager at the Village restaurant in Essex.
The School Committee, after the long, often bruising campaign to combine the Veterans and East Gloucester elementary schools into a single new state-of-the-art building, will also see new faces. Fortunately a trio of thoughtful, forward-thinking incumbents — Kathleen Clancy, Samantha Verga Watson and Laura Wiessen — are running again, and the city will be fortunate if they are reelected. The late decision by Melissa Teixeira Prince to not run again opens the door for three newcomers. We think they should be William Melvin, Keith Mineo and Thomas Stein.
On Nov. 2, voters have a chance to put a leadership team in place that is up to the challenges of the next two years. We are hoping for a strong turnout.