Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.