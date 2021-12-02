Kudos to Jamie Belsito and Robert Snow for stepping up to keep democratic traditions alive under unusual circumstances.
Belsito, of Topsfield, bested Snow, a Rowley selectman, Tuesday night in the special election to fill the 4th Essex state representative seat left vacant when longtime Ipswich Republican Brad Hill left for a seat on the state Gaming Commission.
Kudos as well to the roughly 4,500 residents of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Rowley and Topsfield who came out to vote. The campaign season was highly compressed, with the Republican and Democratic primaries being held less than a month earlier, on Nov. 2.
Looming over the race was the fact that the district as currently constituted will cease to exist by January 2023, lost to redistricting. A new 4th will be created in the Merrimack Valley as a “minority-majority” district, with its current towns split among five other districts.
For many Massachusetts lawmakers, winning a first term is essentially a lifetime guarantee of a seat — very few incumbents are upset or even challenged in the Bay State. Belsito, the founder of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and who is believed to be only the third Democrat elected to represent the district since before the start of the Civil War, will be in office for a little more than a year.
A lot can happen in 12 months.
The state is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new variant emerging that will likely require a coordinated response. Lawmakers just approved a $4 billion rescue package, and a local voice will be vital in making sure that money is apportioned equitably. Meanwhile an opioid epidemic still rages and there is a shortage of mental health services across the state. Development and climate change have affected both the Merrimack and Ipswich rivers, making protecting such a scarce resource a priority.
These are issues that can’t wait a year. Thankfully, residents of the 4th Essex will have a voice.