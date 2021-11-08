Even after his death from Lou Gehrig's disease in December 2019, the legacy of Pete Frates continues to raise money to help people afflicted with ALS.
A slew of personal items from the former Boston College baseball player from Beverly are up for auction. Pete's fans can bid on everything from the cracked, game-used bat he swung when he played for the Lexington Blue Sox, to his red and gold Boston College Eagles trash can, and even a limited edition Pete Frates “Ice Bucket Challenge” bobblehead doll that was given away at a Lowell Spinners game in his honor.
Proceeds from the online auction at kbksports.com that started Tuesday will benefit the Pete Frates Family Foundation to help ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care.
Frates and his family raised millions of dollars for the cause through the ice bucket challenge – a chillingly successful and humorous trend that saw thousands of people dump buckets of ice over their heads, capturing it on video to spur on more such challenges.
The challenge encouraged everyone from cops and firefighters, celebrities and politicians – and yes, more than a few reporters and editors – to dump ice on their heads for the cause.
And now, mementos the Frates family gathered through the years, including from Pete's time playing baseball to numerous items signed and donated by pro athletes and celebrities are up for auction to help the cause that was so important to the Frates family.
St. John's Prep grads won't want to miss out on the custom SJP Frates #3 baseball jersey or #3 hockey jersey in honor of Pete, who played football, baseball and hockey at the school. And there's the game-used Louisville Slugger that Kevin Youkilis gave to Pete back when Yuuuuuk! was almost as famous as Pete. And who could step away from the David Ortiz autographed game-used base from Sept. 8, 2009? You know you want it.
We shouldn't continue to be amazed at the power of such a humble man as Pete Frates, but we are. Through the courage he and his family showed during the seven years of his struggle, they brought this devastating illness into the light. With an almost constant smile, Pete increased awareness and put the spotlight on how important fundraising is to support those living with ALS and those working to find a cure.
And even now, two years after his death, Pete and his family continue their important work.