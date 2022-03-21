”It’s important to understand that housing affordability and housing accessibility is not a new concept or a new problem and it’s not something that’s here to change the character of your neighborhoods. It’s not. Housing affordability is a real problem, with a real face affecting the lives of real people. I am a product of affordable housing, and if you ask me, the character of your neighborhood is far better with my presence in it.” — Cynthia Nina-Soto
Cynthia Nina-Soto had it exactly right when she spoke at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook breakfast earlier this month.
There is a housing crisis in Massachusetts, and Cape Ann is not immune. There is a severe shortage of housing across all income levels in Gloucester. There is not enough housing for those on a limited income. There is not enough housing for young families, or the elderly aging out of their homes. There is not enough housing for the teachers, nurses and firefighters who want to live in the community they serve. And there’s not enough housing for the people who want to move here to start a new and better life, like the generations of immigrants to Gloucester before them.
The package of zoning amendments before the City Council tomorrow night won’t solve those problems. But it’s a well-considered start, and deserves a yes vote.
The package, developed over several years and in public and not hastily thrown together as some critics would have us believe, is both modest and straightforward.
The changes would remove special permit requirements for two-family conversions with exterior modifications and allow three-family conversions by right in the high-density R-5 zoning district in and around downtown.
The measure would also increase by-right height from 30 to 35 feet in most of the city, bringing Gloucester in line with most other communities. It would also increase the maximum by-right height to 45 feet for multifamilies in the central business district to encourage mixed use and multifamily redevelopment in our downtown.
The changes would help Gloucester residents continue to live in Gloucester by allowing parents to build a smaller unit their children could rent or own, or by allowing aging homeowners to build a smaller, easier-to-maintain space to live in while making their original home available to a young family. The plan brings some much-needed flexibility for the city and its residents as we continue to tackle the overall housing problem.
There are several things the changes will not do: spark an unchecked rush of hundreds of additions across the city; create a downtown in the shadow of skyscrapers; allow property owners to ignore other zoning restrictions; or somehow make the nation’s oldest seaport a mini Boston.
None of these things are true. And opponents repeating them again and again will not make them so.
What is true is that a staggering number of people living in Gloucester already can’t afford to do so — more than 40% of the city’s residents are “cost-burdened” by high rents, mortgages or the upkeep costs. And the problem isn’t going away, especially with the aging of the city’s population. About 43% of the city’s residents will be aged 60 or over by 2030.
Those are statistics that critics of the proposal should keep close at hand when they talk about the measures changing the “character” of their neighborhoods.
Gloucester has always taken care of its own while welcoming newcomers from all over the world. We don’t pull up the ladder behind us.