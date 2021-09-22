It’s one of the small slices of good news from the pandemic that CVS expects to add 1,100 employees in Massachusetts this year — if you have the right training.
The national pharmacy chain expects a big rise in demand for COVID tests – plus increased demand for flu and COVID vaccine shots – as the colder winter arrives.
The Boston Business Journal reported a CVS spokeswoman saying that last year, demand for flu shots doubled and that’s likely to occur again this year.
These won’t be entry level jobs, judging from the job titles the company will be filling. CVS plans to hire mostly pharmacists, trained pharmacy techs, nurses and retail associates. Under this plan, the company’s nationwide payroll could add 25,000 positions.
Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a statement, “Every flu season we need additional team members. But this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”
The company anticipated the huge demand for COVID vaccinations last year and shifted from emphasis on COVID screening and tests to become a primary location for COVID vaccinations. This latest hiring spree comes on top of CVS announcing it would increase its minimum wage to $15 nationwide, by July 2022.
So, in spite of the proliferation of “help wanted” signs in downtown shopping areas and suburban malls — where many restaurants, bars and retailers face serious workers shortages — one national pharmacy chain has responded to the COVID crisis with promised pay hikes and openings for people with the right training.