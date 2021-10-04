Police intervened at the end of a raucous Andover Select Board meeting in August, with the town’s police chief ordering one person shouting about free speech to pipe down. In May, a crowd of anti-mask protesters caused the Timberlane Regional School Board to retreat from its in-person meeting in Plaistow into an online forum, as one woman was put in handcuffs and charged with disorderly conduct.
Last month, the Beverly School Committee was listening to public comment about a mask mandate to prevent spread of COVID-19 when someone leveled a racist charge at one of its members. In so many words, he told the education professional with doctorate degrees from American University and Harvard that she’d only been appointed to fill a vacancy on the committee because she’s Black.
Civil discourse in many of our communities is being replaced by outburst and outrage. Though each situation is unique, our dwindling supply of social capital is at least partly to blame. Rebuilding it will take time and involvement on the part of many. Daunting as that may seem, the good news is that each of us has a role to play, and our individual steps are easy.
Social capital is the invisible currency coined when people work together and participate for the common good. Communities with large stores of it thrive because of healthy nonprofits, religious groups, neighborhood associations, youth sports leagues and citizens engaged in civic life. Places without are polarized with individuals living and working in isolation, with little engagement with one another or the community at large.
The term “social capital” dates to the early 20th century and a school superintendent in rural West Virginia — who himself was probably influenced by education reformer John Dewey — according to Robert Putnam, the Harvard professor who revived the idea in the late 20th century. And while it may sound like the squishy stuff of social science, the fact remains, the presence of social capital, or lack of it, has real consequences.
For example, research points to the correlation of high measures of social capital with relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Writing about these studies in a February analysis piece, a Washington Post reporter observed, “It stands to reason … that stronger, more connected and more trusting communities would have more success weathering the pandemic.”
Quantifying social capital can be tricky. Still, we see its indicators. Three years ago the Congressional Joint Economic Committee created a barometer of social capital using two-dozen factors — such as donations to charity, violent crime and the percentage of people who attend meetings where politics is discussed. Massachusetts ranked 22nd in the index. New Hampshire ranked fourth among the states.
And while social capital has been in steady decline since the middle of the 20th century — a trend Putnam charted in his 2000 book, “Bowling Alone” — the needle is certainly dipping today. Isolating so many people due to the pandemic — and replacing classrooms with Google meets and workplaces with Zoom — has done nothing to improve our interconnectedness. It’s no surprise then, that as select boards, school committees and town meetings are finally shaking off the cobwebs of quarantine and getting back together, many people who show up are on their worst behavior.
Just as many of us now need a COVID-19 vaccine booster, our communities could use booster shots of social capital.
The remedy is straightforward. Social capital is revived when neighbors get together for a block party, or when high school band parents put together a fundraiser. It happens when people get together to clean up a trail, or when they meet to talk about pressuring our leaders to prevent sewage outfalls into our harbors and rivers.
Many cities and towns put out the call for people to volunteer for boards and commissions. Never was there a better time to raise your hand. Nonprofits are always looking for help. Now’s the time to sign up. The same goes for houses of worship — if you belong to one, answer the call.
We can look all around and see signs of our community’s fabric fraying. The good news is there’s something each of us can — and should — do about it.
That thing is to get involved.