When Jireh Ishaazi takes to the Ipswich River, she notices more than the nesting birds, sunning turtles and blooming flowers. Or rather, she notices what she doesn’t see.
“At the end of the day it hit me that I hadn’t seen anybody who looked like me,” said Ishaazi, who is Black.
The Ipswich River Watershed Association has recognized that lack of diversity among people taking advantage of the waterway’s offerings. Now, Ishaazi and the association are working together to address the issue.
The 23-year-old Ipswich resident and founder of the Ipswich River Minority Inclusion Initiative has raised more than $1,000 to proved watershed association memberships to minority families. Three Ipswich families have been given memberships so far, and Ishaazi is looking to expand the initiative’s reach across the North Shore. Family memberships, which run to $50 a year, allow for unlimited use of the association’s Riverbend Headquarters, which includes free use of kayaks and canoes.
While the headquarters can be reached only by car, its newly improved public landing on Peatfield Street is a short walk from the Ipswich MBTA station. That means families from Salem, Beverly, Newburyport and Gloucester could access the river with a short train ride, get in a canoe and paddle to Riverbend.
The outdoor diversity gap isn’t just a North Shore issue. While people of color make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, close to 70% of people who visit national forests, parks and refuges are white, according to federal research. Black people remain the most underrepresented group. Accessibility to open spaces is a major issue, even in Essex County.
The watershed has been an enthusiastic supporter of Ishaazi’s efforts, and is working to make its free summer education program, called the Floating Classroom, fully bilingual.
“By putting programming in English and Spanish we can reach a whole group of people we don’t reach right now,” said Patrick Lynch, the association’s director of policy and planning.
The partnership between the association and the Ipswich River Minority Inclusion Initiative serves as an example for outdoor nonprofits across the region. As Ishaazi told reporter Paul Leighton, “People of color have really gone through a lot these past few months. I want them to go out and enjoy nature and have fun and take advantage of the resources available to them to live better lives.”