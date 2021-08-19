Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Rain maybe heavy at times in some storms. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.