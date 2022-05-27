Memorial Day is Monday, May 30. It’s the time of year when small American flags are placed near veterans’ graves and municipalities honor veterans’ service and sacrifice with ceremonies and parades.
Memorial Day is the day set aside to honor servicemen and women who died while serving the nation. Earlier known as Decoration Day, the tradition of honoring the graves of dead military veterans dates to 1868, after the many losses of the Civil War. From 1868 to 1970, each May 30, visitors to graves left flowers and flags. In 1971, following earlier legislation, Memorial Day became a federal holiday, and the date was set to coincide with the last Monday in May. And with the federal holiday designation, the day would be observed across the country.
As noted on the website history.com: “On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month. ‘The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,’” he proclaimed.
Another aspect of the founding of Memorial Day needs to be known. The need for national cemeteries to bury the war dead stems from the Civil War, a turning point in many ways for the country. The dead soldiers needed to be quickly buried and the fields and pastures where some of the bloodiest battles were held — think Gettysburg — were, frankly, available.
The Civil War ended on April 9, 1865. Again on history.com: “Three weeks after the Confederate surrender, an unusual procession entered the former camp: On May 1, 1865, more than 1,000 people recently freed from enslavement, accompanied by regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops (including the Massachusetts 54th Infantry) and a handful of white Charlestonians, gathered in the camp to consecrate a new, proper burial site for the Union dead. The group sang hymns, gave readings and distributed flowers around the cemetery, which they dedicated to the ‘Martyrs of the Race Course.’”
This gathering may have been the earliest version of the Memorial Day programs of today.
It’s also the unofficial start of summer, ahead of the Tuesday, June 21 date. In our hearts and minds, it should be Memorial Day every day.
It is also a time to pause, and to think of how soldiers on the battlefield from years past and more recent must have felt: the adrenaline, the quick thinking, the praying, the lightning-quick action.
How many among us could do what they did?
It takes inner strength, bravery and confidence to put oneself in danger, not knowing what the outcome will be. It is why the military needs and deserves to be honored every day, not just the last Monday in May.
Memorial Day also serves as a time to honor the loved ones in our families who have died.
It is OK to mark Memorial Day with a cook out or if so inclined, to spend the day at a shopping plaza. So long as the real reason for the day is remembered – to honor those who died in the line of service.
Up until at least nine years ago, legislation to change the date of Memorial Day back to its original May 30 was filed. Until his death in 2012, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, a decorated World War II veteran, filed legislation to change the date back, as history.com notes on its website. “Veterans groups, concerned that more Americans associate the holiday with first long weekend of the summer and not its intended purpose to honor the nation’s war dead, continue to lobby for a return to the May 30 observances,” the online post states.
It might be a wise idea to consider, moving the date to its original May 30 proclamation. It would mean not having three-day weekends where thoughts of servicemen and women killed in battle or who died of their wounds would be pushed aside for happier things to do.
It would mean that depending on the weekday, or day that May 30 fell, that a work or school week would be interrupted. That might be the better thing to do to truly take time out from one’s routine to give a silent or reverent “thank you.”