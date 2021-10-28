Most residents can name their city's mayor. Those who are really paying attention can name their ward councilor and at least one School Committee member. Slide farther down the municipal election ballot, however, and the names become less familiar. We would argue that few Peabody residents know what their municipal light plant commissioners actually do, and that's a problem that has come home to roost in 2021.
Much of the last several months in Peabody have been dominated by discussions of a "peaker plant" proposed for the municipal light plant’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park. Critics have assailed the $170 million, natural gas-fueled plant as a health risk for the nearby community and note it runs counter to the state's plan to wean itself almost entirely from fossil fuels by 2050. The state, which is advancing the project, is pitching it as all but a done deal. So is the city's light commission, which has offered little more than a shrug of the shoulders to protests from city residents outraged that they knew nothing of the project until it was all but approved.
While light commissioners followed the letter of the law in the multi-year plant approval process, they certainly violated its spirit. There was little to no public input into the decision to build the new plant, referred to only as Project 2015A in public documents. Light commissioners will tell you they met the requirements for posting information about meetings on the project. But meeting notices are not communication, and the community should have been brought into the process when the proposal was first made in 2015.
Commissioners will tell you their job is to provide cheap, reliable power to Peabody residents. That is certainly true. But that is where the job begins, not ends. Peabody residents deserve a commission that engages the public when important issues are on the table.
Candidate Tracy Valletti promises to make that central to her work should she be elected to the commission. The 30-year city resident, who has an impressive professional and civic resume — including a stint as library trustee — and a gift for communication. She is deserving of one of the two commissioner positions on the ballot Nov. 2.
For the second, we prefer Ray Melvin, a utility electric service designer for Eversource energy. His four decades of hands-on experience would serve him well as commissioner.
xxx
Once again there is a strong at-large field, with six candidates vying for five spots. This year, we recommend returning all five incumbents — Anne Manning-Martin, Tom Rossignoll, Jon Turco, Tom Gould and Ryan Melville — for another term. All have shown an ability to work together on key issues.
Likewise, Peter McGinn and Joel Saslaw have earned reelection in wards 2 and 5, respectively. In Ward 3, energetic, forward-thinking challenger Stephanie Peach would bring a fresh perspective to the ward and the council at large. In Ward 4, challenger Julie Daigle has the professional background that would serve the city well. She worked under three mayoral administrations at City Hall and has served as executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce before becoming general manager of Mills 58.