The MBTA’s woes have been much in the news lately, from a serious collision on the Green Line that sent a number of passengers to the hospital and lead to the firing of a driver, to a Red Line derailment and reports of rusting stairs and failing infrastructure.
But in one bright spot this week, T officials and representatives from the Mass. Department of Transportation outlined plans in place and construction underway to address potential problems that could come with warming temperatures and rising seas.
Members of the state Senate’s Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change invited MBTA and state transportation officials to detail how these agencies are addressing problems on the short- and long-term horizon.
Steven Poftak, the general manager of the T, and Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT’s highway administrator were open about how their agencies are trying to pinpoint where things are vulnerable and to find solutions that will hold up to storm surge, rising seas and more severe weather.
Poftak, for one noted how the T has already faced threats from high tides in subway stations on the waterfront, and has completed a $22 million project to install floodgates at the entrance of a Green Line tunnel near Fenway to prevent flooding from the Muddy River, according to State House News Service.
In Charlestown, the T is planning a new seawall to act as a barrier to protect the agency’s bus garage from Mystic River flooding. Poftak called that $45 million project a “win-win” with the T protecting the important garage and the community gaining a walking path atop the seawall.
Gulliver assured lawmakers MassDOT is working in concert with the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to coordinate projects and aiming to do what they can to meet the state’s targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
One positive aspect of the meeting was that it wasn’t focused on a specific piece of legislation, but was meant to inform senators about public transportation plans and how those officials are looking ahead.
Cynthia Creem, the Senate majority leader and chair of the committee, said the committee wanted insight into “the vulnterability of Massachusetts’ transportation and electric systems to climate change and to determine what action is necessary to improve those systems’ resilience.”
Sen. John Keenan acknowledged the work that’s been done by state transportation agencies, adding, “And we know it has not been easy and we know it has been expensive. Neither one of those things will change, but we have to do this very important work.”
With millions of dollars in pandemic recovery money coming to the state, lawmakers and transportation officials are wise to focus on completing projects and planning more ways to bolster the resilience of public transportation and highways to more unpredictable weather and rising seas.