The 2022 season is off to an inauspicious beginning for the Red Sox, with the team’s Opening Day game — in New York against the archrival Yankees — rescheduled from Thursday to Friday because of inclement weather.
The season already is starting a week late thanks to a bruising, 99-day lockout of players by team owners, a contract negotiation ploy that brought all the wrong kind of attention to a sport that claims to be the national pastime. Fair or not, most observers saw it as a battle of billionaires against millionaires and turned their attention to other sports. Nobody is sure who won, but it surely wasn’t the fans.
The labor strife succeeded in smothering any holdover excitement from last season. It seems a lifetime ago that the surprisingly strong 2021 version of the Red Sox put together a robust October run, falling a mere two wins short of making the World Series.
Now, the 2022 version of the team takes to the field facing a number of unanswered questions:
— Will ace Chris Sale ever be the pitcher he was two years ago, when he came out of the bullpen to strike out reviled Los Angeles Dodger Manny Machado to seal the 2018 World Series for the Sox? Subsequent seasons have been marked by serious injury — Sale didn’t play at all in 2020 — and 2022 isn’t looking much better. Sale is already on the 60-day injured list with a fractured rib and won’t take the mound until June, at the earliest.
— Who else can pitch? After Opening Day starter Nate Eovaldi, the rotation is mighty thin, and the bullpen is full of question marks other than last year’s rookie surprise Garrett Whitlock.
— Can they catch and throw? The Sox had one of the worst — if not the worst — defenses in the majors last year. Sure, offense is fun, but you can’t get up to bat when you keep giving the other team extra chances.
— Will Jackie Bradley Jr. hit? Sure, JBJ offers otherworldly defense, as fans around these parts know. But he hit .163 for the Milwaukee Brewers last year, one of the worst offensive seasons in recent baseball memory. He’ll be counted on to patrol right field in place of one-year wonder Hunter Renfroe, who hit 31 homers for the 2021 Sox.
But lest we fall into despair, there is plenty to like about this 2022 team:
— Rafael Devers is a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate. He hit 38 homers, drove in 113 runs and was electrifying to watch every time he came to the plate last year. His attitude is infectious, and at a baby-faced 25, is only going to get better.
— Eovaldi, one of the heroes of the 2018 World Series, has turned from an injury-prone question mark to a workhorse. He was rock-solid in 2021, making the All Star team and finishing fourth in the American League Cy Young voting.
— New arrival Trevor Story, the $140 million man, is sure to have a positive impact. Story, rescued from obscurity from the Colorado Rockies where his blend of strong defense, a potent bat and game-changing speed will be fun to watch.
If that’s not enough, this July will see the induction of David Ortiz into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Big Papi — he of the 541 career home runs, 1,768 runs batted in and three World Series rings — is the only inductee this year, meaning upstate New York will be teeming with Red Sox fans. And that will surely be satisfying.
Ortiz brought a joy to the game that few could match. And he lifted many a mediocre Red Sox team to playoff glory. Who could play such a role this year? Devers? The eternally underrated shortstop Xander Bogaerts? Tristian Casas, the wunderkind currently ticketed for the minor leagues?
One of the great things about baseball is that its stories play out over several months. And they always change. The heroes of April disappear by Memorial Day. People not on the roster in June carry the team in September. (We miss you, Kyle Schwarber). Who doesn’t love a surprise ending?
Baseball is back, and there are few better ways to while away a sunny summer afternoon than at Fenway Park with a hot dog and a cold beer. As always, hope springs eternal.