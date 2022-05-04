It’s easy to say after something horrific happens that it did not have to happen. That is the case with Monday’s report by the National Transportation Safety Board that a malfunctioning door control system failed to do what it was supposed to do: prevent the subway from moving at all if something is blocking the door from closing.
MBTA rider Robinson Lalin, 39, was not a something, he was some one. He lost his life at 12:30 a.m. on April 10, a Sunday morning when ridership is sparse. His arm got stuck in the door of an older Red Line subway car.
Wondering if any other rider was waiting on the concrete subway platform or any other riders inside the departing subway car that dragged Lalin to his violent death must be torturous to his family. Wondering how the T employee working on that particular Red Line car will get through this matter is likely difficult for his family, as well.
As Chris Lisinski of State House News Service reported about the NTSB’s findings, “MBTA trains are designed not to move when any passenger door is obstructed, but when NTSB investigators examined the car where Lalin became trapped, they found a ‘fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed.’”
It’s less that the particular subway car was from the “Type 1” series that first started running in 1969 and 1970 and more about cutbacks to the T system that need to end if the T is to restore ridership, public confidence, and rider and worker safety.
In the early 1970s on the Red Line, including in September 1971 when direct service to Quincy from Park Street or Harvard Square began, for the most part the T operated well. Some faithful T riders may remember that on the Red Line, more employees on the train watching out for people was the norm. The line was extended south to Braintree and north beyond Harvard Square, to Alewife.
The car man, or car person in keeping with today’s preferences, would look out of the subway train from the front. Runners trying to catch a train would look to grab the attention of a rider already inside the subway car to have someone put a hand or a foot in the door frame, blocking the doors’ closing. Some people would yell, “Hold that car!” They did, and it worked.
Enter the next few decades when the subways were still packed with riders, the Ashmont car style bench seating began implementation on the Braintree line and only people with cars could enter and exit the Quincy Adams station if they knew how. The neighborhood walk-in entrance opened 30 years after its plan.
In the early 2000s, things began to change again on the subway when some seats were removed to allow more room for standing. Fares crept up, yet a T subway ride remained a cost-efficient way to get around and make connections to the Green, Orange and Blue lines.
As fares increased, MBTA paper and then plastic passes came in, tokens were done away with, and the token-takers who were a physical presence disappeared into a computerized, payment card system. Now when a rider needs help figuring out how to buy a ticket or how to get from one point to another, it is a fellow rider who may step in to help.
As Lisinski reported, “In 2019, an independent panel concluded that ‘safety is not the priority at the T’ after a months-long review.”
It’s a sad state that the independent review reported this because it didn’t have to be that way. It is not a surprise, though; riders could see fewer T employees on the trains and it seemed the T took ridership for granted. Disgruntled feelings between T management and line employees were evident.
It’s time to reverse that course: Keep the subway and all of the T lines safe and hire more crew members to monitor safety before, during and after a ride from one destination to another. It may be time to do what Washington, D.C. does and not allow food or beverages on the subway platform or in a train.
Commuters have to do their part, too, and ride the subway again. It costs money to run the T. Bus services that are now free for two years and feed into T lines will need to factor into the T-funding equation. All T lines must work at their best, not just some of them, or those in the more affluent suburbs.