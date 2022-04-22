It’s a shame it took the COVID-19 pandemic to force local and state officials into the digital age, with government meetings moving online in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
Yet after a few weeks or months of fits and starts, most municipalities — and even the state government — learned how best to use platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to continue to meet and do the people’s business. And the interactive nature of those platforms meant citizens could share their opinions on important issues from the comfort and relative safety of their own homes.
Now that government buildings are reopening to the public, there has been some question as to whether so-called hybrid meetings should continue.
They should.
Local leaders from across the state have noted a sizable increase in citizen involvement in municipal meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. Several of them were on Beacon Hill earlier this week to push legislators to make permanent the emergency measures that allowed for hybrid meetings in the first place.
“Allowing optional access to remote or hybrid meetings ensures the opportunity for continuity of operation at the municipal level in the face of whatever eventualities arise,” Lexington Select Board Member Jill Hai told members of the Legislature’s Local Government Advisory Committee.
“We don’t want to lose the access that we have provided to those unable to attend or participate in physical meetings,” she added. “Many towns are reporting significantly higher participation rates at all levels of public meetings, from boards and committees to Town Meeting.”
It’s an improvement that cannot be underestimated. One of the dirty secrets of city and town meetings is that they are often attended by those privileged enough to have the time and resources (read “money”) to attend. If you have a job where you have to work nights, or you don’t have a car, or you have trouble getting around, or you can’t get child care, then you can’t participate in important debates that affect your life and those of the people you care about. Meanwhile, people with the money and free time are often the only voices in the council chambers when important decisions are being made.
Hybrid meetings that allow full remote participation from the public, while not perfect, essentially level the playing field.
As Salem state Rep. Paul Tucker said last year, “In normal times, City Council or School Committee meetings might draw 10 or 12 people. But the remote meetings have drawn hundreds of people. … It’s really expanded engagement.”
It’s also expanded transparency. As a number of good government groups noted in a letter when the Governor’s Council decided to stop live streaming its meetings, “More transparent and accessible government means a stronger democracy for all. When remote access became a necessity in response to the pandemic, it did not merely preserve public bodies’ ability to operate; it also opened the door to civic engagement for members of the public and many people who had previously been shut out.”
There have been thousands of words spilled on these pages and elsewhere about the need for more public engagement, with suggestions ranging from expanded civic education in the schools to fining people for not voting. What if the best answer was there all along: If you want people to participate in government, make it easier for them to do so.
The Legislature should be doing all it can to make the COVID-inspired changes permanent. Hai said if lawmakers move quickly, cities and towns can tap into available American Rescue Plan money to secure the infrastructure needed to make virtual meetings a permanent option.
Give cities and towns the tools they need. And give citizens the access they deserve.