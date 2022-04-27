Towns throughout the North of Boston region are preparing for local elections and annual Town Meetings. Spreading the word about how, where and when to participate is the easier part for town and city clerks. Translating that information into voter buy-in, however, can be a formidable challenge.
Meanwhile, fewer candidates are stepping forward to run in some towns, which can lead to a guaranteed outcome. To be sure, it is a good thing in most cases that leadership continues. It is not the best outcome, however, when new ideas that could be brought forward by a newly elected candidate are squashed.
All of this starts with the respect one person needs to give to another. Even if one candidate’s ideas are not welcome by an opposing candidate, or the people supporting the opposing candidate, at the very least people should be considerate. Encouraging civil conversation is key.
Do you have problems with how your town is run? Then run for elected office or ask to be appointed to a volunteer board. It is one thing to fully participate in how a town or city is run; it is another to take pot shots or spew hatred and contempt at another resident who is running for re-election or election. Who would want to tolerate that? Only the bravest, the most principled, the most dedicated to the good of the community.
It is not easy to put one’s self out there in the public realm. To go before fellow residents and explain one’s reasons for believing to be the best candidate takes courage. Running for elected office should be the decision of the person who, if elected, will serve in that seat. It is unwise on so many levels to be a candidate, or perhaps, a pawn, for a group of residents out to get their way by possibly defeating an incumbent.
In the closing scene of “The Candidate,” a 1972 movie starring Robert Redford, Melvyn Douglas, Peter Boyle, and Karen Carlson, the prospective candidate unexpectedly wins election and says, “What do we do now?”
Cities and towns throughout Massachusetts, indeed, the New England region, face financial and planning decisions. When conspiracy theories about who is running and why get blended into the already difficult mix of running a municipality’s fiscal health — health that all of its residents and businesses rely on — disaster can happen.
Don’t be party to the ploy that can destroy all the good that has happened in a community. Leading a town is as much about working with a diverse group of people — diverse in numerous ways — as it is about a spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation.
To paraphrase a typing warm-up test sentence, now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their town.
Said George W. Bush in his 2001 presidential inaugural address: “Civility is not a tactic or a sentiment. It is the determined choice of trust over cynicism, of community over chaos.”
That chaos has been on display in communities large and small across the country, including here.
In an article written by Jan Brennan and posted on the National Civil Leagues’ website, reasons for low voter turnout or participation and solutions to the same are explained.
“Many voters do not appreciate the scope and impact of local elections,” Brennan writes. “In the U.S. we elect more than 500,000 local officials who control over $2 trillion in local government spending. Residents may not be familiar with some of the roles and functions of local elected officials, so consider making available role descriptions that explain the type of decisions the official makes and how the position impacts residents.”
Elected town and city officials spend hours in committee meetings and preparing for each public meeting. It is a heavy duty that goes beyond a meeting agenda of 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Keep that in mind before criticizing a board or elected panel.