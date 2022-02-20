Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been under pressure to lift the city’s proof-of-vaccination requirement at restaurants, gyms and other indoor public spaces. On Saturday, because data showed the bar she set had been met, she announced that she would do so.
Wu said previously when the community positivity rate fell below 5%, the seven-day average of hospitalizations fell below 200 a day, and fewer than 95% of ICU beds were in use she would lift the mandate. That bar was met Friday, when health statistics showed all those goals were exceeded. The mayor called it a “win for every Bostonian who’s done their part to keep our communities safe,” the Associated Press reported.
To be sure, this development is another in a growing list of indicators that the pandemic is subsiding. Mask mandates largely have been lifted. All but the youngest among us are eligible to receive vaccinations. In Massachusetts 77% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. And World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has predicted the pandemic could move to endemic status by summer.
“Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70% vaccination [target is achieved] by this year around June, July,” Ghebreyesus said at a South Africa press conference as the New Year was ushered in.
With the caveat that this virus is wildly unpredictable, relief seems to be on the horizon. Still, the waning will not ease the fallout or massive readjustment.
Take the workplace, for instance. Going to the office not so long ago was the norm and expectation. But for those who were able to – and did – work remotely for an extended period of time, that has changed.
On Thursday, Mass General Brigham Chief Human Resources Officer Rosemary Sheehan predicted the landscape of work will never return to pre-pandemic norms.
"We have to realize that we've opened Pandora's Box," Sheehan said at a virtual event hosted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and reported by State House News Service. "We're never going back. We have to adapt to this new way of working and new way of living, quite frankly."
This isn’t all a bad thing, she said. But she also expressed fears that young employees, especially, may not be afforded valuable development opportunities and mentoring if they work in isolation – a strong point to be taken very seriously.
We’re on the brink of a “great sorting out,” she said. It’s a point that was reiterated by Joe Aiello, a senior fellow at the Tufts University Center for International Environment and Resource Policy.
"It feels sometimes like a middle-school science project, and you don't know if it's going to work when you get in front of the teacher," Aiello said.
Meanwhile, schools are back in session, but a huge amount of students who otherwise would not have been are now in the mental health care system. Many factors drive this, but suffice it to say that it is unnatural for children to be schooled while staring at a screen. It’s unnatural for children to be isolated with little to no interaction with their friends. It’s unnatural for children to be bored and largely amused within the dangerous world of social media.
Then there is the worker shortage, the supply chain crisis, the widespread economic impact, the ongoing stress on the health care system. The list goes on and on.
When likening the impact to another historic event, Sept. 11, 2001 comes to mind. Young adults among us, along with anyone born after the terrorist attacks on America, do not remember life before that day. They take for granted the strict security measures taken everywhere from rock concerts to Disney World to airports. More of the population does remember the ease with which they strolled with their suitcases toward their flights. But there will be a time when that is no longer the case.
Today, toddlers and elementary-schoolers grab a mask on their way out of the house as routinely as putting on their shoes. There is no reality prior to a pandemic in their memories, nor will there be for the children born from now on.
“The great sorting out” is upon us. On the other side is a world forever changed.