House Democrats introduced a plan to spend $3.65 billion in federal relief and surplus funds Monday, with the biggest spending aimed at housing, economic development, education, health care, and the communities, workers and businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
Also in the proposal, $100 million was targeted to address the state’s decades old water and sewer infrastructure, which since May has released more than 1 billion gallons of raw or partially treated sewage into Massachusetts rivers, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Environmentalists say the overflows pose health risks to those who use the waterways for recreation and drinking water, including the Merrimack River which provides the latter to 600,000 people.
Those same environmentalists — along with a chorus of legislators — say the $100 million allocation is not enough.
“It’s disappointing,” said John Macone, policy and education coordinator for the Merrimack River Watershed Council, an environmental watchdog group. “We’re talking about a quarter billion dollars in CSO projects in the Merrimack Valley alone, so $100 million isn’t going to go far statewide.”
On Monday, more than 1,100 amendments were filed to the House by lawmakers working to meet a Tuesday deadline for spending proposals. A majority of the pitches, wrote Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, were from legislators angling for a slice of the pie for their local communities.
Given that sewer releases pose a real public health threat, funding to rectify that problem seems far more urgent than any pet project.