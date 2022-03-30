The implementation of a new law aimed at preventing “surprise” billing by health care providers cannot come soon enough. As residents statewide are tightening their belts and extra spending as inflation creeps upward, any dollar amount saved by a consumer is needed to get through these difficult times.
So it may ease some residents’ angst at predicting how much certain bills may cost them, including a trip to the doctor or especially a medical-related specialist. Known commonly as the “surprise billing” law, the legislation signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021 requires that “health care providers tell patients how much they will pay for planned hospital stays, medical procedures, health care services and referrals – based on their individual health plans,” as Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote Monday.
The law was set to go into effect on the first of January and to ensure there would be no problems with federal protections, will begin July 31.
Think of this new law as the law that requires medical providers and their related entities to finish the sentence, so to speak. Information that can help a person save money on a medical plan via the person’s health insurance plan must be fully disclosed at the doctor’s or healthcare provider’s office; in full and up front. The “surprise billing” law mandates that cost information must be freely given, even if the health-care seeker does not ask at the time of scheduling an appointment or seeking emergency or non-emergency treatment.
The delay in implementation of the new law will work to health care seekers’ benefit, and medical providers too, as more time will be given to ensure the rights of customers and obligations of medical providers.
As Wade reported: “In a letter to providers, the state Department of Public Health explains that health care practitioners covered by the law will be required to notify prospective patients if they participate in their health plan when scheduling an appointment, procedure or non-emergency medical service.”
Continuing, “this notice must be given at the time of an admission, procedure or service scheduled for a condition if it is not an emergency medical condition or upon the request by the patient,” the DPH wrote to health care providers.
Providers who violate the law will be fined up to $2,500 per violation. For now, the DPH said, it is most important that compliance of the law is understood and maintained.
Yet a case almost a year ago brings to mind a reason why the “surprise billing” law is a good one. In the summer of 2021, a Weymouth health care provider agreed to a financial settlement with the attorney general’s office of $260,000 for not fully disclosing information to health care seekers about the true cost of the medical services sought. As reported in The Boston Globe, state authorities “say South Shore Anesthesia Associates, the anesthesia provider for (South Shore Hospital) did not ‘adequately disclose to certain patients that SSAA was out of network with those patients’ health plans’ and then sought to collect ‘unfairly high charges’ from the patients.”
The anesthesia group also had to pay $185,000 to the state for a civil penalty, the newspaper reported.
The state’s new law dovetails with the “No Surprises Act,” signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020, which “requires private health plans to cover out-of-network claims and apply in-network cost sharing and apply in-network cost sharing,” Wade reported.
More protections are in place for health care consumers under the federal law, as the “No Surprises Act” would “apply to most emergency services, including those provided in emergency rooms and urgent care centers.”
The federal law is being challenged by hospital groups and medical associations.
At the least, both state and federal law have the best financial interests of medical consumers at heart. If a health care provider knows that a service will cost a person hundreds or thousands more than expected because the patient inadvertently chose a doctor or health care facility beyond their insurance coverage catchment area, isn’t it the right thing to let the patient know at that time? Yes, it is. And, to help the patient find and set up the appointment with a provider who will accept the insurance plan and give the best medical care possible. It’s the right, and honest, thing to do.