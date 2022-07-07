Former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney has been vilified by Trump Republicans as a RINO — Republican In Name Only — and it is a label he should wear with honor, not shame.
If anything, Romney, now a senator from Utah, should be considered an Independent along the lines of Bernie Sanders of Vermont. After all, he is the author of Romneycare — the universal health care program launched in Massachusetts and which Progressives today point to, saying it should be the model for the rest of the country.
Whether he’s running for president or not, Romney this week drew a line in the sand for Americans with a column he penned for The Atlantic. In it, he says Americans, to their peril, are “in denial.”
While he blamed both parties for this, he came down hardest on Trump and his followers, noting that “A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.”
That sickness, he wrote, is a “national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust.”
“A classic example of denial,” he wrote, “comes from Donald Trump: ‘I won in a landslide.’”
This may be Romney’s articulate and grown-up way of responding to Trump and his followers, including a GOP senate candidate from Missouri who ran a political ad about “hunting for RINOs.” The violent, extremist ad showed a SWAT team knocking down a door with the candidate entering a home carrying a high-powered rifle, “hunting for RINOs.”
It was both disgusting and disturbing but showed the extent to which Trump Republicans despise Romney and his ilk for their independence from the Grand Old Party, or as some call them these days — the Grand QAnon Party for their unbridled loyalty to outlandish conspiracy theories that seem to have been made up by adolescents.
Romney is one of seven Republican senators to vote for the impeachment of Trump in February 2021, when the former president was charged with “inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol” on Jan. 6.
The former Massachusetts governor has become the voice of what many thought to be an extinct species of politician — the moderate Republican. Unfortunately, being a moderate anything these days has clearly gone out of style. Romney blames both sides for this, writing: “The left thinks the right is at fault for ignoring climate change and the attacks on our political system. The right thinks the left is the problem for ignoring illegal immigration and the national debt.”
He points out that finding solutions to complicated problems is not easy, and that when simple solutions are offered by pundits screaming from their cable-news pulpits, they are usually wrong, noting: “Watching angry commentators on cable news, I’m reminded of H. L. Mencken’s observation: ‘For every complex problem, there is a solution that is clear, simple, and wrong.’”
Romney’s relatively short column ends with a hint at his political ambitions, as he says he is looking for the next leader of the country to “rise above the din to unite us behind the truth.”
While saying there are some decent potential candidates out there, “we intently watch to see if they also possess the requisite character and ability to bring the nation together in confronting our common reality.”
Could that person be Mitt Romney? He’s run before, so he has the requisite experience. And it’s pretty clear he wouldn’t describe the kind of candidate he thinks is needed unless he was mulling a run himself. It will be interesting to see — as the Jan. 6 hearings and the Georgia investigation into Trump’s attempts to change the outcome of that election continue — whether Romney is on the right side of the political spectrum as the nation looks toward the 2024 election.
As a nation, we could do a lot worse.