Daylight Saving Time, which we have just fallen back from, started as a joke. In 1784, Ben Franklin first suggested altering sleep patterns to get more work done in daylight and save on energy at night – candles and lamp oil in his day. He was living in Paris at the time and thought a cannon salute at dawn could wake up Parisians who imagined the sun rose when they did, around noon. Franklin claimed he had once actually seen the sun rise at 6 a.m. “I am certain of the fact,” he wrote. “I have seen it with my own eyes.” And so, Ben invented the concept of daylight saving time … sorta.
Others didn’t get the joke. George Hudson, in New Zealand in 1895, polished it; others invented the name; still others legislated the practice. And so, every spring, we’re like the old farmer who pulled a blanket up to his chin and, noticing his toes were cold, cut off the top six inches and sewed them to the bottom.
Time fascinates, and not just at clock changes. After love and death, time is the most common poetry topic. It’s certainly part of everyday poetry: time flies, face time, sands of time, time and tide, the march of time… That march is unrelenting, but also elastic, slow or quick, friend or enemy, even at times invisible. As in the poet/novelist Henry Van Dyke’s “Time Is”:
“Time is
Too Slow for those who Wait,
Too Swift for those who Fear,
Too Long for those who Grieve,
Too Short for those who Rejoice;
But for those who Love,
Time is not.”
Looking back on our lives, most see time as frightfully swift. As in the Beathard/Wallin song “Don’t Blink,” a big hit for Kenny Chesney – which appeared, by the way, in his Poets and Pirates album:
“Don’t blink
Just like that you’re six years old and you take a nap and you
Wake up and you’re twenty-five and your high school sweetheart becomes your wife
Don’t blink.
You just might miss your babies growing like mine did
Turning into moms and dads next thing you know your better half
Of fifty years is there in bed
And you’re praying God takes you instead
Trust me friend a hundred years goes faster than you think
So don’t blink”
Like Kenny, we should all try to live in the moment. But I’m not entirely against flex time. On New Year’s Eve, my wife and I use the Paris clock, popping the cork at 6 p.m. in Gloucester. And, of course, we spring forward, fall back, with most of the country, taking a while to adjust. But that’s only natural. I’ve noticed that the squirrels in our yard need a couple of days, too.
John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV.
