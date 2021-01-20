Securing the future of America

Editor’s Note: The following are excerpts of President Joe Biden’s inaugural address, delivered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
This is democracy’s day — a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve.
Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause — the cause of democracy.
The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded.
We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.
So now, on this hallowed ground where just days ago violence sought to shake this Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than two centuries… …
Over the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we have come so far. But we still have far to go. We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and possibility — much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain.
Few periods in our nation’s history have been more challenging or difficult than the one we’re in now. A once-in-a-century virus silently stalks the country. It’s taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II.
Millions of jobs have been lost, hundreds of thousands of businesses closed. A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.
A cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.
To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and to secure the future of America, requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy — unity. …
With unity we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome this deadly virus.
We can reward work, rebuild the middle class, and make health care secure for all. We can deliver racial justice. We can make America, once again, the leading force for good in the world. …
History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature. …
Here we stand, where 108 years ago at another inaugural, thousands of protestors tried to block brave women from marching for the right to vote. Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me things can’t change.
Here we stand across the Potomac from Arlington National Cemetery, where heroes who gave the last full measure of devotion rest in eternal peace. And here we stand, just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, and to drive us from this sacred ground.
That did not happen. It will never happen. …
Many centuries ago, Saint Augustine, a saint of my church, wrote that a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love. What are the common objects we love that define us as Americans? I think I know: opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor and, yes, the truth.
Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson: There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders … to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.
I understand that many Americans view the future with some fear and trepidation. … But the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you do, or worship the way you do, or don’t get their news from the same sources you do.
We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes just for a moment. …
We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside the politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation. I promise you this: As the Bible says, weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. We will get through this, together. …
This is a time of testing. We face an attack on democracy and on truth; a raging virus; growing inequity; the sting of systemic racism; a climate in crisis; America’s role in the world. Any one of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with the gravest of responsibilities.
Now we must step up, all of us. It is a time for boldness, for there is so much to do. …
I close today where I began, with a sacred oath: Before God and all of you, I give you my word. I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America.
I will give my all in your service, thinking not of power but of possibilities, not of personal interest but of the public good.
And, together, we shall write an American story of hope not fear, of unity not division, of light not darkness — an American story of decency and dignity, of love and of healing, of greatness and of goodness.
May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires us, the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history, we met the moment; that democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch but thrived; that our America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. …
So, with purpose and resolve, we turn to the tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, and devoted to one another and to this country we love with all our hearts.
May God bless America, and may God protect our troops.