Shribman: In Biden, U.S. seeks a Lincoln

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.