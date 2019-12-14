Shribman: Politics matter again. Is that a good thing?

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.