After opening day Monday at an international energy conference in Houston, the Houston Chronicle wrote in a headline that “Climate czar John Kerry and oil and gas chiefs try to find common ground.”
In recent years, Green New Deal advocates and those who call for strengthening natural gas infrastructure and expanding domestic energy exploration seem to talk past each other. Maybe Kerry’s meeting with oil and gas chiefs is a good start. There’s plenty to talk about, including how to ensure reliability at reasonable cost as the transition to a supply mix based largely on renewable energy to produce electricity evolves.
The war in Ukraine is a rallying point for people throughout the world who believe in the defense of democracy. It’s also raising questions about climate policies, including the international goal to achieve net-zero emissions in 2050. It’s producing headlines like these: “The net-zero transition just got harder – and more urgent” and “Biden’s dilemma: “CO2 cuts or more gas?”
The energy supply implications of the war should motivate advocates on both sides to explore contingencies for possible delays past 2050 in meeting the net-zero decarbonization goal. Net-zero means greenhouse gas emissions produced are in balance with the amount removed.
Nearly a year ago, the International Energy Agency noted that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 “calls for nothing less than a complete transformation of how we produce, transport and consume energy.”
The Russian invasion is playing out as the U.S. Department of Energy on March 3 issued its 2022 Annual Energy Outlook. The AEO finds that “renewables consumption for electricity generation grows significantly in all cases.” But it also notes that natural gas, even in 2050 under the reference case scenario, will still account for more than one-third of the nation’s electric power generation.
Not to diminish the importance of ambitious climate policies, but the history of achieving aggressive long-term energy goals is not great. Times change and so do technologies that affect energy resource availability. The Carter administration pushed the 1978 Fuel Use Act to ban natural gas from power plants. Too scarce and too valuable. That changed in the 1980s and today, natural gas accounts for about 40% of the nation’s electric generation and is the major factor in the significant drop in U.S. Carbon dioxide emissions while maintaining reliability. The Carter administration also projected that renewable energy – solar and wind primarily – would account for 20% of the nation’s power generation by 2000. In 2021, total renewable generation finally reached 20.1%. Wind accounted for 9.2% with solar reaching 2.8%.
It should not be a surprise if many net-zero commitments out of the most recent international climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November are not met by 2050. The Glasgow agreement, in the UN’s own words, “falls short on climate action.” China, for example, set a 2060 target date, not 2050, and still builds coal plants on a large scale. As an International Energy Agency report noted last year reaching net-zero by 2050 requires “widespread use of technologies that are not on the market yet.”
In the meantime, delays in permitting, financing and building projects with proven technologies — and the infrastructure to support them — are cause for growing concern. The growing demand for electricity to power homes, vehicles, businesses and buildings, is already jeopardizing reliability and leading to greater price volatility.
In New England, despite support from governors in Maine and Massachusetts, a transmission line through Maine to bring hydroelectric power from Canada was blocked by voters in a major setback to Massachusetts’ climate plans. Large-scale renewable projects and needed transmission face similar opposition across the country.
Two stories in the March 9 Boston Globe say a lot about the challenges: “Activists decry solar panels in Texas’s largest tall-grass prairie” and “N.J. wind project faces local outrage, a peek at U.S. future.“ The path to decarbonization is electrification of transportation and buildings and actions like these highlight the challenges. The path is crowded with obstacles.
ISO New England, the organization responsible for regional power reliability has been warning that failure to upgrade electric transmission lines and constrained delivery of natural gas to power plants threatens regional reliability. In a recent column in CommonWealth magazine, Gordon Van Welie, ISO New England’s president and CEO, noted that more than half of the regional transmission organizations in the U.S. faced power supply vulnerabilities that led to controlled outages over the past 18 months. He also pointed to price impacts of regional supply constraints. Wholesale electricity prices in New England in January spiked 240% over the previous year. He noted that reliability risks and price volatility run counter to the region’s climate goals.
Unfortunately, addressing climate change without taking measures to ensure reliability and maintain energy supply security could have widespread consequences. At the Houston energy conference this week, Kerry said “We’re not doing everything we promised and now we have this disruption, this major disruption in the marketplace, that is clearly going to have some impact.”
Maybe conversations this week in Houston, Washington and across the globe may ultimately determine whether that impact is a net positive or a negative for climate change strategies. More listening and less arguing, if it happens, might help policy makers and producers of all forms of energy find some common ground toward a more reliable and cost-effective transition to a renewable future. There’s a lot riding on it.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist. He served as head of press services at the U.S. Department of Energy in the late 1970s and retired as a senior vice president of Eversource predecessor NSTAR.