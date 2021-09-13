To the editor:
We are supporting and voting for Greg Verga in the upcoming Mayoral election. Greg’s leadership style is professional and respectful to those who wish to join him in moving our City forward.
Greg has been a dedicated and engaged citizen of Gloucester. His service on the School Committee and as a city councilor for morethan 14 years offers us a unique talent and experience in both leadership and administration. Greg has exciting, bold and innovative ideas on how to handle road repairs and Gloucester’s approach to development and planning. When mayor, Greg will bring new energy and creative ideas as a member of the School Committee.
Greg promises an open and transparent operation of the city’s administration, clearly a far cry from the redacted reports we are now seeing.
Please consider these valuable traits when casting your vote on Sept. 14. Our city deserves leadership for which we can be proud!
Harry and Judith Hoglander
Gloucester