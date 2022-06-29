Debate is good, right? Point, counterpoint, etc.
Well, the paper ran a June 18 story — “Housing hurt by lack of diversity” — about a Boston Foundation report about an analysis done on suburban communities and came to the conclusion that it is public officials on the boards of these communities that are one of the prime causes of any housing shortages in the Commonwealth. Public officials “were significantly older, whiter, more male and more likely to be longtime residents than the voters in their communities.”
The article goes on to quote M. Lee Pelton, the foundation’s president: “The housing process in cities and towns favors established residents with the time and means to be able to track town board meeting schedules and attend in-person meetings. ... As a result, the bias toward older, existing homeowners effectively excludes a broad range of people from accessing housing in communities of their choice and perpetuates housing segregation.”
Hmmm, so which is it? The boards or the residents? The report continues, “Public meetings disproportionately attract neighbors opposed to greater density” — as they did in Gloucester during the bitter rezoning battle fought for five months this spring and why wouldn’t they, having the most to lose? Plus, in Gloucester, residents didn’t want to give up the right to be informed of their neighbors’ plans. Would you?
So, would you be surprised to learn that the authors of this report and Mr. Pelton are the prime movers behind the Transit Overlay District Plan (TOD) perhaps coming to a community near you. Or perhaps not. Their stated objective is to create Boston Regional Hubs to build more homogenous connections — north, south, east and west — to every pocket of Massachusetts. Gloucester has been designated a more important hub and is required to allow a massive increase in the downtown density with few, if any, zoning restrictions. If you follow the Boston Foundation, especially on the Commonwealth Magazine e-site, you could have read Mr. Pelton’s prior words vowing (bragging?) that resistant communities will finally have to knuckle under to increased development. Except where they are not. Over 60 cities and towns are not going along with the plan, nor do they see themselves as Boston Regional Hubs. Including Gloucester, where one has to ask: what does Gloucester really have to do with Boston on a day-in, day-out basis? It’s like New York City, which thinks every town in America is focused on it when very few are. People on Cape Ann are focused on Cape Ann, not as a vassal state of Boston.
The TOD plans are one-size-fits-all and will saddle a very small area of downtown with 2,270 new units allowed in a 1/2-mile area around the train station.
The plan waives any consideration of parking with these units, let alone downtown traffic, sewage, water, setbacks, environmental concerns or even what to do in a snow emergency with all the new cars. Plus, it’s outsiders telling us what we have to do with our home-ruled resources and space.
One thing we learned during the rezoning process was just how much the city councilors care and vote on the important details of running and living in a city.
Parking is not just a fantasy fact as it appears to be with the Boston Foundation. It’s a reality, as are setbacks, square footage, water supply and zoning. Details that reflect reality are front and center with the council and the other boards. Mostly, they stick to the rules and requirements. If you have the cards, you can build or expand, no matter the color of your skin.
In my neighborhood, we are under the gun from investors — not a young family or grandma— crowding around two possible lots. One would be on spec, by a company to build, to rent as an “income property” and flip when profitable to sell. The other, a possible subdivision with the same purpose. Both either will “have the cards” to proceed or not. The whiteness and age of the local board members or applicants have nothing to do with it.
Markets are created by supply and demand. Lots are created by rules and requirements like frontage and setbacks. The two go together: markets and rules.
Gloucester didn’t invent the housing shortage. It’s everywhere in America. Not everyone can live in Gloucester; there is a limited supply of space and resources.
America was settled by people moving to areas that weren’t as crowded or in demand. It’s true in every country of the world. I’d like to live in Newport, Beverly Hills, Paris or Palm Beach — but I can’t. I have friends who have just moved or are about to move to Maine to spread out. No TODs in Maine, they say.
Socialism hasn’t worked out well around the world. It’s not going to work out well here either.