It’s way too early to assume that either former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden will represent their respective parties as candidates for president in 2024.
A substantial majority of Americans would prefer other candidates. A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Jan. 20, the first anniversary of the Biden presidency, found that 70% of Americans want neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump on the 2024 ballot.
Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, even among key constituencies. Trump lost before the Supreme Court on efforts to block release of documents and he faces a rash of criminal and civil cases, as well as the Jan. 6 House committee investigation. Comments he made at a rally in Texas last weekend generated strong pushback Sunday from prominent Republicans, including Sen. Lyndsey Graham (R-SC) and New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu.
Trump told his audience Saturday that if he runs for and wins the presidency, he’ll be prepared to pardon those convicted of breaking the law during, and presumably before, the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection and takeover of the U.S. Capitol.
That prompted Graham to say on CBS’ Face the Nation “I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol.” He added that “those who did it, I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it.”
Sununu when asked on CNN about whether he’d support pardons said “Of course not…The folks that were part of the riots and, frankly, the assault on the US Capitol, have to be held accountable. There is a rule of law.”
Both Trump and Biden will be old under any comparison with former presidents. Biden will turn 82 and Trump will turn 78 — The next oldest to be elected was Reagan for his second term at 73 and George H.W. Bush at 64.
Biden’s poll numbers have been sliding since mid-2021. A poll earlier in January by Quinnipiac had Biden’s approval rating at just 33%. Among independents it was 24% and among Hispanics 28%. Since November, his approval rating among Democrats dropped 12 percentage points to 75%.
In the meantime, Trump’s legal woes mount. The Supreme Court Jan. 19 rejected Trump’s request to block release of 700 pages of documents from the National Archives to the House Select Committee looking into Jan. 6. It earlier rejected Trump’s claims of absolute immunity. On Jan. 24 in Georgia a judge approved a special grand jury in the probe of whether Trump broke the law by pressuring Fulton County officials to throw out Biden’s win. The week before in New York, the Attorney General claimed in a court document finding evidence of “fraudulent or misleading” tax filings. There’s a parallel criminal investigation in New York City. and the Jan. 6 select committee, and the Justice Department are investigating an alleged scheme to put “alternate electors” before Congress to block certification of Biden’s win.
As Trump’s legal woes mount, it should come as no surprise that at Saturday’s rally he called for the “biggest protest we have ever had” if prosecutors “do anything wrong or illegal. He pointed to New York City, Washington, D.C, and Georgia where cases are underway, each led by Black prosecutors. “These prosecutors are vicious… racists and they’re very sick – they’re mentally sick….” Those comments are seen by many as inciting violence. He added that prosecutors are “going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court and most other courts.” He simply ignores Supreme Court and some 60 lower court decisions that have gone against him.
He may have added to his legal problems Sunday night when he claimed, “Mike Pence … could have overturned the election!” That prompted a former U.S. attorney, Joyce Vance, to write that “This is what prosecutors call guilty knowledge. and also, intent.”
While Trump’s legal problems continue to mount, Biden’s political future is on shaky ground. Yes, he’s had some successes such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as the fastest economic growth since 1984 and 3.9% unemployment. But a botched Afghan withdrawal, the failure to get his own party to fully back his Build Back Better bill, mixed messaging and general fatigue over COVID, as well as major concerns about high inflation overshadow almost everything else.
It’s still very early in the 2024 election cycle. Trump reportedly has plenty of cash and his base might hold, but it’s not likely to grow as Trump fatigue sets in. His rhetoric may incite more violence and further divide the country if that’s possible. For Democrats, Biden’s poll numbers could stay uncomfortably low. But passage of popular, yet scaled down, legislation, along with post-pandemic normalcy, inflation under control, peace in Europe and better relations with China, if they happen, could have significant impacts. Nevertheless, both men have a lot of baggage as they look ahead to 2024.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.