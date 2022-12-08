|City/Town
Voters
|Overall
turnout
|Mail voter
turnout
|Early voter
turnout
|Election Day
turnout
|Total ballots cast
|% Early
|% Election Day
|Statewide
|4,884,076
|51.4%
|937,669
|188,175
|1,385,617
|2,511,461
|37.3%
|7.5%
|55.2%
|Gloucester
|22.682
|59.1%
|4.652
|618
|8,128
|13.398
|34.7%
|4.6%
|60.7%
|Rockport
|6,167
|69.6%
|1,714
|358
|2,223
|4,295
|39.9%
|8.3%
|51.8%
|Manchester
|4,388
|66.2%
|1,045
|286
|1,576
|2,907
|35.9%
|9.8%
|54.2%
|Essex
|2,909
|63.4%
|494
|127
|1,223
|1,884
|26.8%
|6.9%
|66.3%
Overall voter turnout
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE