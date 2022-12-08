City/Town 

Voters

Overall
turnout  		Mail voter
turnout   		Early voter
turnout 		Election Day
turnout 		Total ballots cast % Mail  % Early % Election Day 
Statewide4,884,07651.4% 937,669 188,175 1,385,617 2,511,46137.3% 7.5%55.2%
Gloucester 22.682 59.1% 4.652 618 8,128 13.398 34.7% 4.6% 60.7%
Rockport 6,167 69.6% 1,714 358 2,223 4,295 39.9% 8.3% 51.8% 
Manchester 4,388 66.2% 1,045 286 1,576 2,90735.9% 9.8% 54.2% 
Essex 2,90963.4%494 1271,223 1,884 26.8% 6.9% 66.3% 

