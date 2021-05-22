BOSTON — The NHL record of consecutive playoff games decided by one goal between two teams is now over after 12 straight contests, which dated back 23 years.
The one goal the Boston Bruins can now turn their full attention to is picking up one more victory to officially eliminate the Washington Capitals from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Playing their best and most complete game of the playoffs to date, the Bruins blew past the Capitals, 4-1, Friday night at TD Garden.
They did so by skating as well as they have in the postseason thus far, connecting three times on the power play, sustaining time in the offensive zone, displaying a commitment to team defense — holding the Capitals to seven shots on net over the first 30-plus minutes — and staying patient with their approach. A myriad of near-misses in the offensive zone didn't deter them from continuing to pepper the Washington net with scoring chances.
In doing so, Boston took a 3 games to 1 lead against the Capitals and can advance to the second round with one more victory, which could occur as early as Game 5 on the road Sunday night (7 p.m.).
"It was a great effort, all around, all facets of this game," said defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who buried a power play marker to account for the final tally of the evening. "I think we all understood the significance of this game. It's a big difference being up 3-1 vs. 2-2 going to back to Washington."
When Kevan Miller was belted up high by Dmitri Orlov with what appeared to be a late hit near the Boston blueliner's head seven-and-a-half minutes into the second period, the Bruins vowed to get payback ... on the scoreboard. The plan worked when Brad Marchand stationed himself to the left of Caps goalie Ilya Samsonov and tipped David Pastrnak's screaming shot by him for a 1-0 lead.
"There was a mindset of, 'Let's make these guys pay,'" admitted fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
"A guy like Millsy, he steps up for every single guy in the room," Pastrnak added, "and we had to step up for him."
When Pastrnak ripped home a power play one-timer from the right circle 29 seconds into the third period to double Boston's lead, it seemed like he had actually made it 6-0 or thereabouts. It was the first time in almost 240 minutes of hockey that the Bruins held a two-goal lead over Washington, and it was the previously snakebitten Pastrnak's first lamplighter of these 2021 playoffs.
"It's obviously nice to score a goal," said the dynamic right winger, "but the important thing is that we're winning. That's the main focus."
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he and assistant Jay Pandolfo spoke earlier Friday and make some adjustments to the man up unit. With McAvoy and David Krejci (both right-handed shots) now members of that top fivesome, it's given that group a different look.
"Tonight was great efforts by everybody to get the puck and knowing what you're doing next with it," added McAvoy. "Pasta does what he does; he's as good as anyone, and had two shots that resulted in goals. And then Grizzy's shot.
We were just shooting the puck. It seems really simple to shoot it, but that's how you score goals."
When Charlie Coyle followed up Jake DeBrusk's shot high off the back glass and slipped it past a sprawling Samsonov 34 seconds after Pastrnak had scored, the 4,500 inhabitants in the old barn made like a circus strongman, trying to lift the roof off the Garden not with their muscles, but their vocal chords.
Tuukka Rask only had to make 19 saves, but it was more than enough to pass Gerry Cheevers for most playoff wins all-time (54) while wearing the spoked-B. His defensemen excelled at blocking shots (a combined 10), transitioning from defense to offense by moving the puck up ice with crisp, clean passes to onrushing forwards, and spun out of potential hits against the Capitals' man defense to generate shots of their own.
Being the proud team that they are, one rife with talent and still with plenty of players who won the Stanley Cup for the Beltway in 2018, the Capitals are undoubtedly going to come out Sunday night with everything they've got. They'll attempt to jump out to an early lead, ramp up their physical play and get some semblance of playoff goaltending, whether they keep Samsonov between the pipes or circle back to veteran Craig Anderson.
Can the Capitals come back down 3 games to 1? Of course; it's been done 29 times in previously in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with Washington having done so twice (the last being in 2009).
But the way the Bruins have been playing, particularly coming off of Friday's dominant showing, would you really bank on that?
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@gloucestertimes.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN