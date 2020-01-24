BOSTON — It’s hard not to like Jake DeBrusk.
The 23-year-old left winger has an easy smile and even easier demeanor off the ice, where he’s both affable and approachable. With skates on his feet, stick in his hand and Bruins’ sweater on his back, DeBrusk has an explosive stride, quick hands and the mentality of a goal scorer.
Because he possesses all of these qualities, it can also make DeBrusk maddeningly frustrating to watch on a nightly basis.
Streaky might be the best way to sum up DeBrusk’s overall game. He has four goals and five assists in his last eight games, giving him 15-14-29 totals in 46 games. When he’s on, he’s hotter than Arizona asphalt in August. Ask the beleaguered Toronto Maple Leafs how DeBrusk almost single handedly crushed their playoff dreams in Game 7 of the 2018 playoffs.
But when he’s not feeling it, DeBrusk can get lost on the ice. When mired in one of these funks he doesn’t drive the net, play particularly well without the puck and doesn’t always make up for lack of scoring in other areas, such as physicality.
But more often than not, the good outweighs the bad. And with the Bruins in the midst of a nine-day layoff between this weekend’s All-Star Game in St. Louis and their league-mandated bye week, DeBrusk is hoping the good vibes he’s experienced lately will have a carryover effort for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.
“There’s going to be ups and downs with everything,” DeBrusk said following Tuesday’s 3-2 home win over Vegas, in which he tied the game early in the third period. It was a beauty, too: taking a pass from Charlie Coyle, skating into the left circle and, using Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland as a screen, buried a wrist shot far top corner past goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury.
He could’ve had two goals against Vegas, using his speed to get past the defense and in alone on Fleury, only to hit the netminder instead of the twine.
“I want to be using speed to create chances,” he said. “I had a breakaway and shoved it in his (Fleury’s) chest. I had three chest shots last game, so I was a little mad at myself.
“It’s been a point of emphasis, something they want to see more of out of me ... it’s a focus of mine. It’s just about keeping the feet moving and if I do have a little bit of a jump, I’ll get space out there.”
He wasn’t the only Bruin to miss Grade-A scoring chances Tuesday, but was able to atone for it with his third period strike. That’s what keeps DeBrusk a top six forward: that ability to be a game-breaker when the situation is ramped up and the Bruins need a playmaker on the second line to come through.
With David Krejci, his usual centerman, still working his way back from injury and slotted on the third line against Vegas, that meant DeBrusk skated with Coyle and right wing Anders Bjork. Whether or not they remain together is anyone’s guess, but there was apparent chemistry.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased to see him find the back of the net.
“That’s his kind of goal. He can separate and shoot in stride and shoot it past a goalie,” Cassidy said
“Good for Jake. That got everyone excited, and that’s something he can bring — and has, of late.”
One of the worst kept secrets in hockey is that the Bruins are looking for second line help: preferably a physical, scoring winger who can be a presence along the walls, out front of the net and on the scoresheet. Boxford native Chris Kreider of the Rangers, Kyle Palmieri of the Devils and Tyler Toffoli of the Kings are just three of the names being bandied about.
Deal or no deal, DeBrusk can remain on the second line if he can find that consistency that he and the team are striving for. Being better on the forecheck and tougher inside will lead to greater consistency — and scoring chances — for him.
True to his easygoing nature, he’ll enjoying a “last minute” trip to Puerto Rico during the break with teammates Charlie McAvoy, Sean Kuraly, Bjork and others to decompress mentality and physically for a few days. they’ll he’ll turn his attention to the regular season’s last two-plus months and what he hopes will be another long postseason run.
“Take advantage of (the break), reset, retool and get ready for the second half,” DeBrusk said with a wide grin. “I believe any time I get rest, it definitely helps me. I’ve been battling some things here and there, and anytime you get away and take care of your mentals, you’re all good.”
So he and the Boston Bruins both hope.
¢¢¢
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@gloucestertimes.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.