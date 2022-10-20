The Manchester Essex and Lynnfield field hockey teams entered Thursday’s Cape Ann League crossover game with a Division 4 postseason berth well in hand. Both teams, however, still had plenty to play for as the game was important in terms of playoff seeding.
The Hornets entered the contest as the No. 2 ranked team in Division 4 with the Pioneers right behind them at No. 3. In the end, the third-ranked Pioneers upended the second-ranked Hornets in a competitive 2-0 game at Hyland Field.
Lynnfield (10-5) set the tone in the first half, controlling the play thanks to a strong effort in the midfield and solid defensive stick work in the circle. Senior Ava Marotta was a force in the midfield for the Pioneers with her speed and stick skills giving her team a significant territorial advantage early.
The visitors stymied the Hornets (11-2-2) all afternoon, holding them to no shots on goal in the first half and no corner chances until there was 9:35 to play in the game.
Lynnfield took a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the second quarter when Marotta’s long shot from outside the circle deflected on goal and Julia Carbone was there to knock in the rebound for a 1-0 lead. The Hornets were looking for a dangerous shot call on the play but the goal stood after a referee conference.
The Pioneers continued to pack on the pressure in the second frame but the Hornets defense, led by Hadley Levendusky, kept them off the scoreboard to keep it a 1-0 game at the half.
In the second half, Manchester Essex made the needed adjustments and started to tilt the field in its favor with strong midfield play from Caelie Patrick and Amy Vytopilova. In the third frame Manchester Essex had four of its six shots on goal, but strong work in the circle from the Lynnfield defense, led by Sophia Fiorentino and Julieta Figueras, kept the home team off the scoreboard.
Manchester Essex continued to press for the tie in the fourth with a territorial edge in its first and only corner chance of the night. But Lynnfield held the Hornets in check and added a late insurance goal with Sofia Raffa finding the back of the net in a scramble in front of the Manchester Essex goal.
The Hornets are back back in action on Monday night at home against Georgetown (7 p.m.)